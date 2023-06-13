125 Years of Medical Excellence – Ford Celebrates the Hospital Corpsman Birthday

‘I dedicate my heart, mind, and strength to the work before me. I shall do all within my power to show in myself an example of all that is honorable and good throughout my naval career.’ – The Hospital Corpsman Pledge.

The world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) medical department celebrates the 125th birthday of the hospital corpsman (HM) rate. President William McKinley established the HM rate on June 17, 1898.

Navy corpsman have been the recipients of 22 Medals of Honor, 199 Navy Crosses and 984 Silver Stars.

“To be a corpsman, embodies personal sacrifice,” said HM3 Raymond Rodriguez, from Rocky Ford, Colorado, assigned to Ford’s medical department. “No other rate has more Medal of Honor recipients than the corpsman rate, which to me explains that we give our everything for our patients, no matter what.”

The rich and highly decorated history of the corpsman rate breeds a community of excellence, demonstrating why they joined their field: to help others in need.

“What I love about the corpsman rate is the rich heritage that we have and that we share with one another and the ability to constantly be in service to our brothers and sisters in the Navy,” said HM1 Devin Tanner, from Tucson, Arizona, assigned to Ford’s medical department.

Since the establishment of the rate, corpsman have been there to keep the Navy’s Sailors and Marines in the fight. From annual check-ups to emergencies, corpsmen are there for service members.

“I have a very direct impact on our fleet’s readiness as well as our fleet’s health,” said HM3 Rodriguez. “Everything I do correlates with providers and doctors, getting results back, as well as keeping us healthy and happy.”

Without the knowledge and dedication the Navy’s corpsmen provide to the fleet, no mission would be able to be completed without them.

“For me, being a corpsman means being passionate about what you do,” said HM3 Sarah Chinquee, from Brownsville, New Jersey, assigned to Ford’s medical department. “When you’re passionate about what you do, you put the time, effort and critical thinking into your job. I can confidently say all the corpsmen here are very passionate about their jobs.”

The hospital corpsman rate focuses on the most important aspect of the Navy: the Sailors.

“We’re here for you. While we have worth, we are not more worthy than any other rate. But the value that we bring to the Navy team is vital,” said Tanner. “Day or night, around the world there is always a corpsman there, to respond to our brothers and sisters in need.”

‘I solemnly pledge myself before God and these witnesses to practice faithfully all of my duties as a member of the Hospital Corps,’ – The Hospital Corpsman Pledge.

The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is conducting a scheduled deployment in the Atlantic Ocean in support of interoperability and maritime security. The GRFCSG provides an inherently flexible naval force capable of deploying across combatant commands to meet emerging missions, deter potential adversaries, reassure allies and partners, enhance security and guarantee the free flow of global commerce. In total, the GRFCSG is deployed with more than 6,000 Sailors across all platforms ready to respond globally to combatant commander tasking.

Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. Ford-class aircraft carriers introduce 23 new technologies, including Electromagnetic Aircraft Launching System, Advanced Arresting Gear and Advanced Weapons Elevators. The new systems incorporated onto Ford-class ships are designed to deliver greater lethality, survivability and joint interoperability with a 20% smaller crew than a Nimitz-class carrier, paving the way forward for naval aviation.

For more information about the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), visit https://www.airlant.usff.navy.mil/cvn78/ and follow along on Facebook: @USSGeraldRFord, Twitter: @Warship_78, DVIDS: www.dvids.net/CVN78 and LinkedIn at USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2023 Date Posted: 06.18.2023 02:24 Story ID: 447473 Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 28 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 125 Years of Medical Excellence – Ford Celebrates the Hospital Corpsman Birthday, by PO2 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.