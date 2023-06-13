Photo Story: Fort McCoy celebrates Army's 248th birthday with celebration, cake-cutting

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger (center) and two other Soldiers...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger (center) and two other Soldiers (youngest and oldest present) cut the Army birthday cake June 14, 2023, during the Fort McCoy 2023 Army Birthday Celebration at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The cake-cutting ceremony was just a small part of the day's celebration that also included a Commander's 5k/2-Mile Run, free breakfast, a free luncheon, free bowling, and more. The day's celebration was organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger (center) and two other Soldiers (youngest and oldest present) cut the Army birthday cake June 14, 2023, during the Fort McCoy 2023 Army Birthday Celebration at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The cake-cutting ceremony was just a small part of the day's celebration that also included a Commander's 5k/2-Mile Run, free breakfast, a free luncheon, free bowling, and more.



The day's celebration was organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



