COMSUBPAC Holds Change of Command Ceremony in Pearl Harbor

Commander, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMSUBPAC) conducted a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam aboard the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Missouri (SSN 780), June 15.



Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, from Frostburg, Maryland, was relieved by Rear Adm. Richard Seif, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Seif became the 44th commander of COMSUBPAC.



“As the SUBPAC commander, I have witnessed, and been constantly impressed by, the high caliber of the Sailors assigned to the Pacific Submarine Force,” said Jablon. “Our standard has been to create combat readiness in every submarine that pulls away from the pier, and I can assure you that each and every commanding officer on the waterfront thinks about that each time they get underway.”



More than half of the U.S. Navy’s Submarine Force, to include 35 submarines and two forward-deployed submarine tenders, are based in the Indo-Pacific region due to the area’s strategic importance. At any given time, submarines are at sea conducting operations across the full spectrum of undersea warfare missions.



Guided by his priorities of Warfighting, People, and Safety, Jablon led the COMSUBPAC team to many accomplishments, including deploying all Pacific submarines at, or exceeding, minimum manning target levels; transitioning Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Squadron One to a major command; overhauling the deployment preparation and certification manual to ensure deployed submarines are prepared to conduct high-end combat missions; strengthened relationships with the submarine commanders from Indo-Pacific nations; and conducted the full spectrum of force generation and employment to include 21 attack and guided missile submarine deployments and 31 strategic deterrence patrols.



“We have some of the best and the brightest Sailors in the Pacific Submarine Force, and I am incredibly grateful for all the Sailors out there, past and present, who are wearing dolphins on their chest,” said Jablon. “Submarining isn’t easy, but it is a team sport, and we are most successful when we work together.”



Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, was the guest speaker at the ceremony.



“Our Submarine Force is the best in the world and under Jeff’s inspirational leadership, perseverance, keen foresight, and superb judgement, the Pacific Submarine Force has tremendously improved in the material, operational and war-fighting readiness,” said Paparo. “The Submarine Force is needed now more than ever and is ready to support and defend our nation and our partners.”



Seif previously served as Commander, Submarine Group 7 in Yokosuka, Japan, which also serves as Task Force 54 and Task Force 74.



“To the men and women of the Pacific Submarine Force: We are America’s undersea arsenal. Our mission is to deter aggression through our demonstrated readiness to always deliver decisive victory in undersea combat,” said Seif. “Your professionalism, particularly in light of the pace of activity across the Force, is truly eye-watering, and I look forward to working alongside each of you.”



The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface warfare; precision land strike; intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and early warning; and special warfare capabilities around the globe.

