Multi-agency, all-hazards exercise to kick off in Anchorage, Mat-Su, Nome, Kotzebue

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – The Alaska National Guard will host exercise ORCA 2023, an interagency, comprehensive disaster drill, in Anchorage, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Nome, and Kotzebue, June 12-15, 2023.



The multi-agency chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive exercise provides an opportunity for participating agencies to assess and enhance their capabilities, refine interagency coordination, and ensure a timely and efficient response during emergencies.



ORCA 23 brings a range of agencies together, including the AKNG’s, 103rd Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team, 12 National Guard units from Alaska, Washington, Nebraska, Mississippi, Kansas, Ohio, Hawaii, and Kentucky, eight local and state entities, three federal agencies, and various community partners.



This biennial exercise is part of the 103rd WMD-CST’s routine training schedule, designed to maintain readiness, validate response procedures, and collaborate with community first response agencies across the state.



Exercise participants will be conducting military operations at the Anchorage Fire Training Center, the Mat-Su Borough Fire Training Center, Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage as well as the University of Alaska Anchorage.



Communities can expect to see an increase in Air and Army National Guard aircraft, vehicles, and personnel. Community members may observe service members in hazardous material response suits with a variety of detection equipment as part of the exercise's realistic scenarios. These visible elements are part of the comprehensive training and are not indicative of an actual emergency or threat to public safety.



The UAA Seawolf Sports Complex will be closed Tuesday, June 13 for exercise activities. Student, faculty, staff, and the public are asked to avoid the area. It is important to note that there will be simulated gunfire and first responders from various agencies operating in and around the facility. These exercises are part of routine emergency preparedness training and should not cause alarm. The Seawolf Sports Complex will resume regular operations upon completion of that portion of the exercise.

