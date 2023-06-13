NSWC Corona Civilian Named OPTEVFOR Mission Civilian of the Quarter

Franklin Arbeiter of Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC), Corona Division was recently awarded a 2022 Mission Civilian of the Quarter Award by Operational Test and Evaluation Force (OPTEVFOR) for his outstanding contributions to the mission.



Arbeiter, who supports the OPTEVFOR Operational Test Director (OTD) in his work with NSWC Corona, has worked with the Navy for more than 40 years, with 12 of those years dedicated to the Ship Self-Defense System (SSDS). In that time, he has shown exceptional dedication to his work and the Navy. He and his team independently test and evaluate warfighting systems and assess capabilities, limitations, and unknowns with fleet operators employing systems against current threats in operationally realistic environments.



“Mr. Arbeiter is a driving force in the ongoing integrated combat system testing for the Navy’s newest aircraft carrier,” said OPTEVFOR Director Robin H. Locksley. “His diverse knowledge and strong voice are trusted among various organization stakeholders as the ground truth across various Integrated Warfare System codes.”



According to David Moretz, OPTEVFOR lead test engineer, Arbeiter is a team player who shoulders great responsibility and is well deserving of the esteemed award.



“The Mission Civilian Award is a prestigious honor that is only given to those who have shown exceptional dedication,” said Moretz. “Frank is an army of one. Due to various budget cuts, we went from three of us working the SSDS program to one, so he has shouldered a lot of responsibility with that program in his position. This award is a pretty big deal, and his contributions show that he truly deserves it.”



A retired Chief Fire Controlman with more than 22 years of operational experience, Arbeiter started working at OPTEVFOR in 2000, three years before his active duty retirement. After retiring, he went to work for a contractor supporting Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems 6, the Cooperative Engagement Capability program office in Washington, D.C., doing developmental tests and evaluations. In 2011, he returned to OPTEVFOR as a government civilian OTD for SSDS.

Through his experience, Moretz said he has gained a deep understanding of the Navy's mission and values.



“Frank is easy to get along with. He’s a self-starter, a problem solver, and a collaborator,” said Moretz. “These are some things that lead him to rise above the rest.”



Ensuring warfighters are always prepared for combat and to make a safe return home if forward deployed are his main motivations for success, said Arbeiter.



“If one of my family members were on a ship, I'd want them to have the readiness to take care of themselves, so my inspiration really just boils down to that,” he said. “I want to know that if our warfighters go into harm's way that they'll be able to face it head-on and prevail.”



While he was appreciative of the award, Arbeiter said he also recognized the great work being done by his teammates.



“It's very gratifying to know that leadership thinks you're doing a good job,” he said. “I think everybody wants a little recognition every once in a while, and it's nice to have received it. I work with a lot of great people, and it could have just as easily been somebody sitting next to me that received the award and deserves it just as much as I do. I’m very grateful.”



NSWC Corona Division has provided analysis and assessment for the Navy since the 1950s. With experience in gauging the Navy’s warfighting capability, NSWC Corona is a leader in NAVSEA data analytics. Corona utilizes networked data environments, data and visualization, and measurement technology to bridge the Navy’s data silos, enabling informed decision-making for the warfighter. Anchor to the Inland Empire Tech Bridge, NSWC Corona is located in Norco, California, with detachments in Fallbrook and Seal Beach and personnel in 14 additional locations.

