Richard Schumacher Receives Jerry L. Hayes Award for Metrology

Richard Schumacher, Measurement Science and Engineering department head at Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona Division, was presented the Jerry L Hayes Award for his contributions in advancing the field of metrology May 24.



Schumacher was honored with the award for his professional career accomplishments spanning the past 30 years, with the last 20 at NSWC Corona, where he has provided technical guidance, fleet leadership, and direction for the development and distribution of metrology engineering products and services used across the entire Navy enterprise.



“He has demonstrated an ever-increasing level of technical expertise, management acumen, and professional passion that are exceptionally rare and that enhance the technical credibility and professional stature of the command,” said Technical Director Dianne Costlow. “For these reasons, we present the prestigious Jerry L. Hayes Award to an exceptional and worthy candidate.”



Schumacher has held multiple management roles throughout his career. In June 2005, he was hired as the branch head for the Advanced Automated Calibration Branch. During this time, he worked closely with the Navy's Metrology Calibration (METCAL) program manager and led a team that advanced the NAVSEA-wide integration of Metrology Benchtop (METBENCH), a revolutionary calibration system that has dramatically improved data collection quality and efficiency and eliminated technical errors in Navy calibration procedures.



His strong leadership later earned him a technical high grade position as the METBENCH program manager in 2009, before entering as the division head for the Metrology Engineering Division in 2014, where he assisted in the deployment of METBENCH onto surface ships.



“Richard is a career-long student of metrology,” said Robert Fritzsche, METCAL chief engineer. “The Jerry L. Hayes Award represents the life's work of a gentleman who is a father of Navy metrology, and Richard shares all those great characteristics we saw in Jerry. Richard’s passion for the metrology business, coupled with his clear leadership abilities enabled him to progress quickly through organizational positions of increasing responsibility. He truly deserves this award.”



Today, Schumacher is a patent holder for the Navy’s METBENCH system and leads a team of more than 300 metrologists who set the technical direction for the Navy METCAL Program.



“I'm very humbled,” said Schumacher. “This was a real surprise and an honor. In this career, it doesn't take very long to realize that this is a team sport. It really takes the commitment of a team of professional individuals to move the ball forward. I've been fortunate to work with amazing supervisors, mentors and staff that have supported me.”



After celebrating the historical and present accomplishments that branded him a leader in metrology, Schumacher’s future focuses are to promote continuous learning to those around him, and hopefully inspire more to enter the metrology field.



“Metrology is not well understood by a lot of folks, but it's used everywhere,” he said. “I want to continue to grow the next generation of meteorologists and enable people to keep supporting the Navy so that we can continue to improve.”



His passion for this unique area of science, along with his unwavering leadership, has been a perfect example of the profound legacy left by Jerry Hayes.



“The Jerry L. Hayes Award was established to pay tribute to the accomplishments of Jerry L. Hayes, founder of the U.S. Navy’s Metrology and Calibration Program,” said Costlow. “Mr. Hayes dedicated his career to advancing the quality and technical assessment of measurements within the Navy, the Department of Defense, and the nation. Award recipients embody his spirit and vision that enable NSWC Corona to execute this critical mission for the Navy.”



NSWC Corona Division has provided analysis and assessment for the Navy since 1964. With experience in gauging the Navy’s warfighting capability, NSWC Corona is a leader in NAVSEA data analytics. Corona utilizes networked data environments, data and visualization, and measurement technology to bridge the Navy’s data silos, enabling informed decision-making for the warfighter. Anchor to the Inland Empire Tech Bridge, NSWC Corona is located in Norco, California, with detachments in Fallbrook and Seal Beach and personnel in 14 additional locations.

