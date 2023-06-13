Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Fire and Emergency Services Conduct EV Extraction Training

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Story by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    In recent years, the number of electric, hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles sold in the United States has been on the rise. The structural and mechanical changes with such vehicles prompted local firefighters and emergency responders to gather and talk about how to better understand and react to any potential emergencies with the unique vehicles.

    Paul Shoemaker, a researcher for the National Fire Protection Association, gave a class and guided practical application at Cherry Point Fire and Emergency Services (CPF&ES), June 7, 2023. Shoemaker, having years of experience as a firefighter, has spent countless hours researching electric and hybrid cars to better understand and instruct firefighters on how to respond to fires with the special vehicles. Accredited nationally and internationally, Shoemaker has helped create guidelines and standard operating procedures for such events.

    After classroom instructions, Shoemaker and the participating firefighters conducted simulated exercises with various pieces of equipment. During the practical application events, members of the CPF&ES donned full turnout gear and respiratory systems in order to mimic the conditions they will face during a real emergency.

    The electrical vehicle training session was the first time such training had been conducted among the MCAS Cherry Point emergency responders.

