Boxer Sailor Earns Aviation Boatswain’s Mate of the Year

SAN DIEGO – On the flight deck of the world’s top warfighting naval warships, you will find a crew of Sailors that manage some of the most dangerous jobs on the vessel, flight operations. From scorching heat to shivering winds, the crew stays vigilant in completing the mission, sending and receiving vital aircraft. In this dangerous work environment, leaders are forged.

For 13 years, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Robby Canlas, Air Department’s leading petty officer aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), and native of Dededo, Guam, has worked tirelessly to embody the core values of honor, courage and commitment. He applies these values with every crew he has worked on in his naval career, and was recently recognized as the Aviation Boatswain’s Mate of the Year for Pacific Fleet in 2023.

“Success does not have to be fast—what’s more important is that one simply does their absolute best and remains persistent,” said Canlas. “I never dreamed of winning this award. The work I put in was not for recognition, but I am grateful to the people who helped along the way and the Sailors who put their trust in me every day.”

The Aviation Boatswain’s Mate of the Year is awarded by PEO Tactical Aircraft Programs (PMA 251) and was designed to recognize a Sailor that exhibits all the traits that make the Aviation Boatswain’s Mate rate special. This encompasses three specific rates: Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment), Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling). The award focuses on mentorship, attention to detail and safely accomplishing their mission.

"Being named the Aviation Boatswain's Mate of the Year is no small feat," said Boxer's Air Department Head, known as Air Boss, Cmdr. Dan Boutros. "ABH1 Canlas is a model Sailor for ABs everywhere. His selfless devotion drives him to put the needs of Boxer, Air Department and his fellow Sailors ahead of his own. He is a man of character day in and day out, and is most deserving of this honor."

His exceptional work ethic and leadership is evident on a day-to-day basis, not only in Air Department, but throughout Boxer. His leadership has touched hundreds of Sailors aboard the ship though his work as the First Class Petty Officer Association Master-at-Arms, duty section assistant watch bill coordinator, repair locker leader, a command drug and alcohol program advisor and a member of the damage control training team. His determination in direct support of his shipmates through any mission is evident within his team and the community.

“ABH1 Canlas exemplifies our Navy core values of honor, courage and commitment,” said Master Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Troy Tracy, Air Department’s leading chief petty officer. “He possesses some of the very best leadership traits demonstrated throughout the Aviation Boatswain’s Mate community, and is the cornerstone of Air Department. We are all extremely proud of him, and I expect nothing but big things to come in his future.”



In June 2019, Canlas reported onboard Boxer and quickly gained the trust of V-1 division and assumed the duties as the crash leading petty officer. Shortly after, he was then prompted to assume duties as V-3 division leading petty officer, and eventually took on the role as the Air Department leading petty officer. He led the department through the Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV), dry-docking phased maintenance availability, aviation certification, an Afloat Training Group inspection and contractor sea trials. While working tirelessly on Boxer, he also attended American Military University and completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Management.

“I set out to be a good mentor for my Sailors and to be the best version of myself that I could,” said Canlas. “I always try to remind them of one of my favorite proverbs, ‘Fall seven times and get up eight’, because sometimes working in such a high stress environment you can really get lost in it all.”

Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship commissioned February 11, 1995 and is the sixth ship to bear the name. Boxer’s crew is made up of approximately 1,200 officers and enlisted personnel and can accommodate up to 1,800 Marines.

