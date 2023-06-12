Navy Reservists Honor Fallen Shipmate

SPOKANE, Wa. - Friday, May 26 at 11:36am Electronics Technician – Navigation 1st Class Jeffrey S. Thomas Jr., an instructor assigned to Trident Training Facility Bangor (TTFB), was riding his motorcycle from Naval Base Kitsap alongside three other Shipmates when he collided into another vehicle, according to reports from officials. Thomas was pronounced deceased on scene.



Thomas, a native of Spokane, Wash., was an involved member of the Spokane community. Thomas left for bootcamp in 2009 and returned to serve as a recruiter for the area from 2015 to 2018. During his recruitment tour, he was recognized with several awards including FY17 Navy Recruiting District (NRD) Seattle’s Top Recruiter of the Year and the FY17 Admiral’s Warrior Challenge Award in appreciation of his commitment to providing Naval opportunities for young men and women in the Spokane area.



“He impacted everyone he met,” said Thomas’ mother, Holly Swink. “He would go to his recruit’s graduations and support them in every way he could. He wouldn’t show up in his uniform and distract from the ceremony, he just wanted to be there to show his support. He was very humble but so proud to be a part of the Navy.”



Thomas’ wife, Paula Thomas, said his recruits were very important to him. “When he came home, his face would light up as he told me stories. After recruiting duty, he continued to keep tabs on his recruits and their careers. He was so proud of them, and so happy to see them grow.”



On June 13, Thomas’s remains were honorably transported back to the community he was born in, raised in, and contributed so significantly to.



Naval Reserve Center (NRC) Spokane Funeral Honor Guard supported his arrival at the Spokane International Airport with plane side honors. Thomas will be awarded full military honors at Heritage Funeral Home in Spokane, Wash. on July 8, 2023.



“We are so grateful to you all for this beautiful ceremony,” said Swink. “Thank you so much for bringing my son home.”



The Funeral Honor Guard was honored to be trusted with the solemn responsibility of receiving a fallen Shipmate who had served his nation with commitment and dedication.



“It’s an honor to be involved, to be here for this service member and his family,” said Construction Electrician 2nd Class Petty Officer Robert Smith, Funeral Honor Guard coordinator. “Being in the Funeral Honor Guard is an important duty and I am grateful for the opportunity to be here. Conducting a CACO (Casualty Assist Call Officer) service is especially emotional because we are there on the tarmac alongside the family, greeting the plane as the service member arrives home for the last time.”



NRC Spokane Funeral Honor Guard represents the Navy for every requested service within a 44,000 square mile radius, a responsibility that covers Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Idaho.



“Last year we represented the Navy at more than 337 funerals,” said Smith. “The Funeral Honor Guard has a no fail policy. When a service member passes and our presence is requested, we have a dedication to be there, rain or shine.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2023 Date Posted: 06.14.2023 15:25 Story ID: 447166 Location: SPOKANE, WA, US Web Views: 31 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Reservists Honor Fallen Shipmate, by PO1 Amber Weingart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.