Arming the Eagle: weapons load members set standard

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal | Senior Airman Mitchell Sanborn, right, Staff Sgt. Jashuann Jasper, center, and Airman...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal | Senior Airman Mitchell Sanborn, right, Staff Sgt. Jashuann Jasper, center, and Airman 1st Class Isaac Bergfield, left, 335th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew members, load unarmed practice [AIM-9X Sidewinder missile] munitions onto an F-15E Strike Eagle as part of a weapons standardization load evaluation at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 8, 2023. The load evaluation is facilitated by the 4th Maintenance Group Weapons Standardization Section, and is a recurring training for Airmen responsible for the wartime skill of loading armaments onto aircraft. The WSS’s loading standardization crew members are deemed subject matter experts by their leadership, and help train, evaluate and certify load crew members to ensure aircraft armament personnel are ready to perform their job safely and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal) see less | View Image Page

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, North Carolina -- The F-15E Strike Eagle is a dual-role fighter, with the capability to fight its way to a target over long ranges, destroy enemy ground positions, and fight its way out. A group of Airmen here ensure aircrew are able to harness that capability if needed, by keeping Airmen trained and ready to arm F-15Es safely and efficiently.



The 4th Maintenance Group Weapons Standardization Section is responsible for certifying and ensuring weapons load crew Airmen stay proficient for the wartime skill of loading live munitions onto aircraft through academics, monthly training and evaluation.



“We want to train the best and we want the best of the best coming out of here,” said Staff Sgt. Alexandro Diaz, left, 4th Maintenance Group squadron lead crew chief. “We want them to come out qualified and better suited to execute the mission. As an evaluator, what we’re looking for is their knowledge, proficiency and that ‘want to’ motivation factor. We want to see they take the training seriously and understand what they’re doing.”



The WSS team ensures the Wing’s 162 weapons loaders across the four Fighter Generation Squadrons remain certified to load 14 different munitions through monthly Minimum Required Proficiency Loads. During these timed evaluations, standardization crew members ensure Airmen are able to load unarmed training munitions onto an F-15E quickly and efficiently, while maintaining the safety of crew members and the aircraft.



“This is absolutely necessary,” said Diaz. “You don’t want someone out there not realizing people’s lives are at risk. Safety is key and when you have people out there who know what they’re doing, if something does go wrong we can handle it. WSS is about training the right people for the job an make sure they come out knowing exactly what they need to do.”



Senior Airman Mitchell Sanborn, 335th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, said training provided by the WSS helps Airmen stay proficient in their job and can expand upon their skillset.



“It helps with our efficiency,” said Sanborn. “We can simulate the munitions are live, work on meeting the time standard and reduce deficiencies in a training environment. We can work on making sure we’re able to do our job as efficiently and safely as possible. This training helps us know we will get it right the first time before we’re working with real bombs.”



From academics to practical training, Airmen maintain, and in some cases improve, their critical role in the fight: to arm the F-15E with what makes the aircraft combat ready and lethal. Without weapons it’s just another airline.



“When they go to that deployed area and load lives this training really matters,” said Diaz. “We make that jet the mission … we make that jet scary.”



From the Airmen who load munitions to the pilots and weapon systems officers who deliver them, Airmen of the 4th MXG WSS play a critical role in maintaining and improving combat readiness across the 4th Fighter Wing and beyond,