2nd Multi-Domain Task Force Change of Command

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jonathan Byrom receives a spent shell casing symbolizing his time as the commander of the 2nd MDTF during the change of command ceremony on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, June 8, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Casey Slusser, Public Affairs Specialist)

WIESBADEN, Germany—The 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force (MDTF) said farewell to its commander Brig. Gen. Jonathan Byrom and welcomed its new commander, Col. Patrick Moffett, during the unit’s first change of command ceremony on U.S. Army Garrison Clay Kaserne, Germany, June 8, 2023. Maj. Gen. Stephen Maranian, the commanding general of the 56th Artillery Command, officiated the ceremony.



Byrom assumed command of the 2nd MDTF nearly two years ago during its activation on Sept. 16, 2021.



"I must say it has been a fast-paced, challenging, and highly rewarding experience to stand-up this Task Force," said Byrom.



Byrom thanked the Soldiers and leaders in the MDTF for their sacrifices over the past two years, as the 2nd MDTF mission required them to travel the world in support of numerous exercises and real-world missions.



“Standing up a new organization is inherently complex, but that complexity is compounded when it is a new formation for our Army - one that is composed of niche capabilities, and that is tasked with supporting real-world operational requirements,” said Maranian.



During his remarks, Maranian expressed admiration for Byrom’s enthusiastic leadership during his tenure.



Under Byrom’s leadership, the 2nd MDTF spearheaded multi-domain maneuvering and targeting in more than 20 exercises, along with creating their own MDTF-centric exercise focused on layering effects against advisories, which Maranian remarked will be the first of its type in the European and African theaters.



Byrom has been selected to command the Combat Readiness Center at Fort Novosel, Alabama.



Maranian welcomed Col. Pat Moffett, who is coming from the 101st Division Artillery, to the 2nd MDTF and 56th Artillery Command.



“The organization you now command is at the forefront of change for our Army,” Maranian told Moffett. “I know you will continue to excel in this exciting chapter in your journey of service.”



The 2nd MDTF mission supports the Army’s modernization efforts focused on including state-of-the-art equipment and technology, that will meet the needs of Soldiers and stand up to the demands of future battle fields.