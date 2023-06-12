4ID and Fort Carson welcomes new CG

Photo By Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor | Maj. Gen. David Doyle, incoming commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor | Maj. Gen. David Doyle, incoming commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson passes the colors back to Command Sgt. Major Alex Kupratty, senior enlisted advisor of the 4th Inf. Div., during the 4th Inf. Div. Change of Command on June 13, 2023, at Fort Carson Colorado. The change of command ceremony was between Maj. Gen. David Hodne and Maj. Gen. David Doyle. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor) see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. -- The 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson welcomed its new commander, Maj. Gen. David S. Doyle, during a change of command ceremony June 13, 2023, at Founders Field.



Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, commanding general of III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos, Texas, presided over the event. During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. David Hodne, outgoing commander, transferred command of the 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson to Doyle.



“He is the epitome of the teammate and the ideas that he has put into place here at Fort Carson and in this Division, absolutely caught on like wildfire and there are folks emulating many of those things as we speak,” said Bernabe. “That leadership is reflected in what’s happening on the European continent and European theater today, as headquarters 4th ID leading the way in that theater.”



Hodne, who served as the 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson commander. He took command of the division during the Covid-19 pandemic and maintained readiness to deploy, fight and win. He initiated Division Leadership Academies to return to fundamentals of Soldiering and leadership with commanders across the division. He also established division physical training events inspired by previous battles 4th Inf. Div. fought to honor our heritage in a fun and competitive way.





“This Division and this installation hosts a spirit,” said Hodne. “The Ivy spirit is intangible and hard to define but it soars above and lives throughout the Division.”



Hodne, after personally thanking leaders across the division and his front office team, showed his gratitude for the supportive Mountain Post community.



“The Mountain Post hosts wonderful people, Soldiers, families and civilians,” said Hodne. “This post is surrounded by the vibrant Pikes Peak community equally invested in caring for them.”



Hodne didn’t hesitate to communicate his trust and confidence in his successor.





“To the Doyles, Dave and Renee, welcome to the Mountain Post… the best hometown in our Army,” said Hodne. “You bring the perfect blend of experience to take this Division and installation to new heights.”



Doyle brings to the division an extensive list of achievements and experience. He received his commission in the infantry from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science in Military History. Doyle earned the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, the Expert Infantryman’s Badge, the Air Assault Badge, Master Parachutist Badge with Bronze Service Star, Canadian Parachutist Badge, and the Ranger Tab. He relinquished his current role as the Chief of Staff of the United States Central Command at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida.



“This is my first time in Fort Carson,” said Doyle. “I am overwhelmed by the welcome and open arms of the community, the installation and the Division.”



Doyle concluded the ceremony with remarks regarding his appreciation and excitement for his new command.





“I very much look forward to serving with the men and women of Fort Carson and Ivy Division, 4th Infantry Division,”





-30-