USARCENT leader visits Army War College

Photo By Sgt. Egypt Johnson | Military officers from the International Fellows Program take a group picture with...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Egypt Johnson | Military officers from the International Fellows Program take a group picture with Brig. Gen. Rebecca McElwain, U.S. Army Central Assistant Chief of Staff G8 comptroller, prior to their graduation ceremony from the United States Army War College at Carlisle Barracks, P.A. June 9, 2023. U.S. Army Central is committed to building partnerships and partner capacity through educational exchanges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson) see less | View Image Page

CARLISLE BARRACKS, P.A.—Brig. Gen. Rebecca McElwain, U.S. Army Central Assistant Chief of Staff G8 comptroller, visited students from the International Fellows Program at their graduation ceremony from the United States Army War College at Carlisle Barracks, P.A., on June 9, 2023.



Every year senior military officers from the U.S. Army Central Command area of responsibility are extended an invitation from the Chief of Staff of the United States Army to attend the U.S. Army War College.



“They are now a part of a very small cohort of alumni which is huge,” said McElwain. “I look forward to our partnership.” McElwain is an Army War College Fellow alumnus of the Department of Defense’s Near East South Asia Center for Strategic Studies, engaging on issues of national security and defense with 30 nations across the North of Africa, Middle East, Central and South Asia.



The academic year is full of studying, research, and fellowship. Officers are instructed in areas ranging from military concepts and doctrine to national and theater-level strategies.



“This opportunity means a lot. It is a privilege for officers to get selected to this school,” said Brig. Gen. Adnan Sultan, Pakistan, who earned superior graduate recognition from the Army War College for excellence. The curriculum is focused on national security, military strategy, and operations.



“When we go back home, we will bring back a higher perspective,” said Sultan. “A global perspective which will help down the line in bridging gaps.”



McElwain presented the partner nation military officers from the International Fellows Program letters of recognition on behalf of U.S. Army Central for successful completion of the resident course.



The resident class is in session for 10 months at Carlisle Barracks and prepares selected military officers and civilians for leadership responsibilities in a strategic security environment during wartime and peacetime.



“We appreciate ARCENT taking the time to highlight the relationship we have here at the Army War College,” said Col. Brian Henderson, International Fellows Program Director. “I appreciate how much Gen. Patrick Frank has supported our continuing education programs. We can bring people together regionally.”



“I would like to say thank you for my time at the Army War College,” said Col. Fahad Al Majli, Saudi Arabia. “I am proud of this strategic relationship between us and the United States.”



U.S. Army Central is committed to building partnerships and partner capacity through shared education and training events. USARCENT deepens military partnerships by conducting approximately 20 military exercises with our partners per year. The Command also conducts more than 200 theater security cooperation events with 17 nations including symposiums, conferences, and exchanges. Mutually beneficial partnerships and alliance architectures are our greatest strategic advantage.