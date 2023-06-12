Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    St. Paul District hosts governance meetings

    FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2023

    Story by Shannon Bauer 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    The St. Paul District hosted both a regional and executive governance meeting in the Fargo, North Dakota/Moorhead Minnesota metropolitan area this past spring, three weeks apart. For both events, the district provided attendees with a tour of the Fargo-Moorhead Metropolitan Flood Risk Management project, currently under construction.

    Mississippi Valley Division leadership, commanders and senior civilians
    from each of the division’s six districts, as well as participants of the division’s emerging leadership group, participated in the Regional Governance Meeting, or RGM, in Fargo, North Dakota, April 17-21.

    Headquarters leadership, as well as commanders and senior civilians from across the agency, participated in the Executive Governance Meeting, or EGM, in Moorhead, Minnesota, May 8-12. In addition to the project tour at this event, several district subject matter experts were called upon to brief best practices in the areas of cultural, construction, project management, real estate, regulatory and more.

    The RGM, held three weeks prior to the EGM, allowed the district an opportunity to rehearse different aspect before the EGM, said Kevin Wilson, deputy district engineer. Both events took a great deal of effort by a lot of folks in the district.

    “For close to two years, Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, Chief of Engineers, had been talking about holding the EGM in Fargo to showcase the Fargo Morehead Metro Diversion project,” Wilson said. “Normally, the host district does a welcome and maybe a short project tour for a few hours in the morning. Otherwise, the discussions are orchestrated and run by the senior leadership. At this EGM, the St Paul District provided or participated in 70% of the discussions.”

    “The EGM is a great opportunity to showcase some of the unique and innovative work the district is doing. All those involved did an amazing job and the senior leaders were very complimentary of the entire event,” he continued. “I could not be prouder of the St. Paul District team.”

