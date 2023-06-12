Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Sycamore begins Exercise Argus from Nuuk, Greenland

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Sycamore crew arrives in Nuuk, Greenland

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz | U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Sycamore crew arrives in Nuuk, Greenland, to participate in...... read more read more

    NUUK, GREENLAND

    06.13.2023

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    NUUK, Greenland— The crew of USCGC Sycamore (WLB 209) arrived in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, in support of Exercise Argus 2023.

    During the port visit, U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Chad Conrad, Sycamore’s commanding officer and Lt. Anthony Figueroa, Sycamore’s executive officer, met with organizers of the joint, large-scale exercise to discuss plans for Exercise Argus in Southern Greenland.

    The crew of Sycamore departed Nuuk Tuesday for the start of the exercise, which includes navigation, damage control, and search and rescue training events.

    Exercise Argus is an annual training event designed to enhance capabilities of international partners for responding to search and rescue and marine environmental events in the Arctic region. The exercise takes place from June 12-16, 2023, and affords participating nations opportunities to advance effective partnerships, collaboration and interoperability for a variety of issues affecting the high North region.

    The exercise will include maritime and air assets from Greenland, Denmark, France and the United States. Participation in Exercise Argus highlights our collective commitment to safety, environmental protections and international partnerships in the region.

    This stop is the second port call for Sycamore’s crew after leaving St. John’s in Newfoundland, Canada.

    Sycamore is a 225-foot buoy tender home-ported out of Newport, Rhode Island, with a crew of 48. Sycamore’s primary missions include maintaining aids-to-navigation, promoting economic security through navigation safety of the Marine Transportation System, supporting search and rescue, domestic icebreaking, living marine resources, maritime law enforcement, environmental protection, national defense and homeland security missions.

    -USCG-

