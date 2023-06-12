313th TRS welcomes new commander

Photo By Airman 1st Class Madison Collier | A Member of the 313th Training Squadron salutes U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Garrett...... read more read more

Photo By Airman 1st Class Madison Collier | A Member of the 313th Training Squadron salutes U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Garrett Williams, incoming 313th Training Squadron commander, during the change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center,Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 9, 2023. The salute represents the squadron welcoming its new commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier) see less | View Image Page