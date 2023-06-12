GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 313th Training Squadron conducted a change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, June 9.
The 313th TRS welcomed the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Garrett Williams, and thanked the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Daniel Blackledge, for his hard work and dedication.
The 313th TRS provides world-class mission qualification and advanced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance training to develop and inspire professionals for the Department of Defense and our international partners.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2023 10:43
|Story ID:
|447026
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 313th TRS welcomes new commander, by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
