Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    313th TRS welcomes new commander

    313th TRS welcomes new commander

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Madison Collier | A Member of the 313th Training Squadron salutes U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Garrett...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 313th Training Squadron conducted a change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, June 9.

    The 313th TRS welcomed the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Garrett Williams, and thanked the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Daniel Blackledge, for his hard work and dedication.
    The 313th TRS provides world-class mission qualification and advanced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance training to develop and inspire professionals for the Department of Defense and our international partners.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 10:43
    Story ID: 447026
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 313th TRS welcomes new commander, by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    313th TRS welcomes new commander
    313th TRS welcomes new commander
    313th TRS welcomes new commander
    313th TRS welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    AETC
    313th Training Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT