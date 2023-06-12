Joint Munitions Command welcomes new Command Sgt. Major

When Christopher Reaves enlisted in the Army, he admittedly didn’t have a plan in place. However, he has lived the Army’s motto: “Be All You Can Be.”



Reaves’ 25-year career has included assignments as a Light Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic and Senior Light Wheel Vehicle Mechanic, HHC 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas; Senior Light Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic and Shop Foreman, HSC 84th Engineer Battalion (Combat Heavy), Schofield Barracks, Hawaii; Company Motor Sergeant, B Company, 84th Engineer Battalion (Combat Heavy), Schofield Barracks, Hawaii; Senior Auto Repairman, Motor Sergeant, Senior Maintenance Supervisor, Operations Sergeant, First Sergeant, Maintenance Troop Sergeant Major, General Support Troop Sergeant Major, and Operations Sergeant Major, U.S. Army Special Operations Command (Airborne), Fort Bragg, North Carolina; and Command Sergeant Major, 16th Ordnance Battalion, Fort Lee, Virginia.



For the past 27 months, Reaves, whose father was as a Military police officer for the Army during the Vietnam War, served as the Command Sgt. Major of the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade at Camp Walker in South Korea. On May 24, in Rock Island, Illinois, he assumed responsibility as the 11th CSM of the Joint Munitions Command.



“I do not take this opportunity for granted. I will always put the welfare of the team first,” Reaves said. “Today’s ceremony represents more than an assumption of responsibility. It highlights a new pinnacle in my career.



“I believe I’m right where I was destined to be,” he added. “I commit to you that I will offer my full devotion to every member of this team, and I will give my best every day and in all things. However, I’m not as powerful as a locomotive, and I’m unable to leap over tall buildings in a single bound.”



Reaves, who has eight deployments — one in support of OJF and seven in support of OIF and OND, thanked his family for their continued love and support throughout his Army career. He also expressed gratitude to the staff at JMC’s headquarters for the behind-the-scenes work during his transition and to make the ceremony a success.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2023 Date Posted: 06.13.2023 09:49 Story ID: 447017 Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Munitions Command welcomes new Command Sgt. Major, by Matthew Wheaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.