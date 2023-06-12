Why I serve: Sgt. 1st Class Michael Wellington Jr.

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. 1st Class Michael Wellington Jr., is a senior human resources sergeant in the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. 1st Class Michael Wellington Jr., is a senior human resources sergeant in the Management Support Branch, Reserve Personnel Management Directorate of the U.S. Army Human Resources Command. He enlisted in the Army October 2008 because he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps. see less | View Image Page

Willington enlisted in the Army October 2008 because he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps.



“My dad has always been someone whom I looked up to,” he said. “I wanted to take the opportunity be part of something much bigger than me.”



Willington decided to make the Army a career after starting a Family of his own.



“I realized how being of service to others also allowed me to be a good example for my son and make him proud,” he said. “My decision to stay in the Army solidified when I started thinking about long-term benefits that my Family would continue to receive, both directly and indirectly.”



Serving in the Army helped Willington realize that his potential and capabilities are far beyond what he imagined, he said.



“I have been pushed mentally, physically and emotionally by the Army to become the best version of myself,” Willington said. “We put limits on ourselves, but the Army showed me that I can break those limitations by believing that I can. Being the best that I can be will always motivate me to grow and never quit, no matter the challenges that I face.”



During his Army career, he gained knowledge in many different areas including developing skills as an instructor, all of which will remain with him for years to come, Willington said while also giving credit to the Army for helping him become and stay physically fit.



In 2022, Wellington took top honors as HRC’s noncommissioned officer of the year after competing in the command’s Best Warrior competition and he serves as a member of the command’s ceremonial honor guard.

“It’s been a great honor being part of this powerful force and being able to serve, grow and learn consistently,” he said. “I would do it all over again without hesitation.”