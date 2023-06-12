Bundeswehr Liaison Assists 21st TSC with European Movement

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany - German Bundeswehr Oberfähnrich Christian Weigandt, a liaison officer for the Bundeswehr at the Joint Security Control Center, has been with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command during the month of June, helping the 21st TSC with transportation movement throughout Germany and Europe.



“The nicest thing working with the U.S. Soldiers has probably been having the ability to see how their military police handle different situations,” said Weigandt. “In my time here I went to the Sembach Correctional Facility and because it is something that the German military does not have, it was an eye-opening experience for sure.”



Weigandt is the only liaison tasked with this duty throughout Germany for Defender Europe 23. Although he is here assisting the 21t TSC through DE23, he is an officer in a Bundeswehr military police unit, acting as a platoon leader, and having about 20 Soldiers under his command.



“Coming here to the 21st he learned so much about the Army’s military police structure, and told me that he was very impressed with how the MPs work within the U.S. Armed Forces and how many personnel there are,” said Stabsfeldwebel Sandra Bauer, a Bundeswehr liaison with the 21st TSC. “He’s looking forward to having further engagements with them and working on having cross-training events such as schützenschnur (German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship) and hand-to-hand combat near his unit in Nuremberg.”



Soldiers from the Bundeswehr working in conjunction with the 21st TSC helps interoperability and relationships between our countries and militaries. Having positions like this helps spread different types of knowledge, opens doors for cross-training, and even allows for brand new opportunities for both sides.

