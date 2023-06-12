Humphreys AAFES conducts yearly price survey

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Army and Air Force Exchange Service representatives along with two of the Soldiers from U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys conducted the Exchange Service Price Survey, June 9, with nail technicians, salon and spa owners in the Pyeongtaek community.



Sung-han Yu, service business technician supervisor for AAFES said the survey is done yearly to ensure on-post services (alterations, laundry cleaning, barber shop, salons, nail service and day spas) are providing quality care for the Humphrey community at a reasonable price as compared to similar services offered in the Pyeongtaek community.



AAFES contractors and military personnel went to four different nail salons and spas, along with three off-post beauty salons to gather information on services they provide and the shop’s price list.



Once the list is reviewed and approved the prices will be compared to the exchange rate and adjusted accordingly.



Sergeant Sabrina Spears, aviation operation specialist with USAG-Humphreys, said she is happy AAFES does this survey and it is a great way to set a price standard for on-post services.



“The findings from the survey and price changes allow Soldiers and families to decide if they want to stay on base or continue to use off-post services,” said Spears. “It shows AAFES is really looking out to make sure we get quality service.”



According to Yu, the prices should go into effect by August 1.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2023 Date Posted: 06.13.2023 01:29 Location: PAENGSEONG-EUP, 41, KR