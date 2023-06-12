VP-26 Hosts Commander, Task Force 70, Showcases P-8A Poseidon Capabilities

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – The “Tridents” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 hosted Rear Adm. Michael Donnelly, Commander, Task Force 70 and Commander, Carrier Strike Group 5, April 17.



While with VP-26, Donnelly toured the P-8A Poseidon and viewed its capabilities to ensure the best utilization of the squadron.



“Visits from higher echelon commanders like Rear Admiral Donnelly demonstrates the impact our squadron can make during the warfighting effort,” said Lt. Stefan Knight, VP-26 squadron maritime tactics instructor. “It shows how we integrate into the much larger United States defense strategy, working tirelessly to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific here in the Pacific theater.



The Tridents are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to Misawa Air Base in Misawa City, Japan. The P-8A Poseidon squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance and sustains fleet readiness while deployed in the 7th Fleet area of operations.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

