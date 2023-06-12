USAG Fort Hamilton Honors Outstanding Community Members with Good Neighbor Awards

Photo By Ephraim Rodriguez | United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Commander, COL Brian Jacobs, poses with Good...... read more read more Photo By Ephraim Rodriguez | United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Commander, COL Brian Jacobs, poses with Good Neighbor Award recipients at the Garrison's Summer reception event held at the Fort Hamilton Community Club, on June 3rd, 2023. This prestigious annual award recognizes individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the Fort Hamilton community and have shown unwavering support for the well-being of soldiers and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Ephraim Rodriguez- Fort Hamilton Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Commander, COL Brian Jacobs, presented the Good Neighbor Award at the Garrison's Summer reception event held at the Fort Hamilton Community Club, on June 3rd, 2023.



This prestigious annual award recognizes individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the Fort Hamilton community and have shown unwavering support for the well-being of soldiers and their families.



Among the standout recipients of this esteemed recognition were Mr. Herb Morales, a beloved Vietnam Veteran, and his wife, Mrs. Sandy Morales.



Their portrayal of Santa and Mrs. Claus during festive occasions at the Child Development Center has brought joy and holiday magic to the Fort Hamilton community.



The couple's dedication and unwavering commitment to spreading cheer have made them integral figures during the holiday market and tree lighting ceremonies.



Another remarkable recipient was Nancy Schiliro, a Combat Veteran and wounded warrior, whose tireless efforts have positively impacted the lives of soldiers and veterans.



Beyond her role at the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP), Schiliro has worked tirelessly to provide VIP opportunities for soldiers and veterans to participate in popular New York City events such as the New York Village Halloween Parade, 4th of July Fireworks, and the New Year's Eve Celebration.



Additionally, she has fostered strong connections between the Military, Veteran, and local First Responder groups through initiatives like the NYPD VIP Tour, allowing military personnel to gain insights into behind-the-scenes police operations.



The recognition bestowed upon Mr. Herb Morales, Mrs. Sandy Morales, and Nancy Schiliro are a testament to their exceptional dedication, support, and the indelible mark they have left on the Fort Hamilton community.



The Garrison's Summer reception event provided the perfect platform to honor these extraordinary individuals, whose selflessness and unwavering commitment have enriched the lives of the Fort Hamilton community.



Their contributions serve as an inspiration to all, reminding us of the power of compassion, unity, and community in building a stronger and more resilient military community.