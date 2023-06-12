BGAD facilitates first Dept. of the Army Security Guard Academy

RICHMOND, Ky., (June 12, 2023) – The Commander at Blue Grass Army Depot announced the installation is now the home of the newly-created Joint Munitions Command Department of the Army Security Guard Academy (JMC DASGA).

Col. Brett Ayvazian, commander of BGAD, said 17 subordinate depots, arsenals, and ammunition plants throughout the United States, including BGAD, work underneath the JMC umbrella. Each of these installations uses DA Security Guards to assist, protect and defend their employees and property.



“Previously, each installation had its own way of training its security force,” said Ayvazian. “But due to BGAD’s unique missions, our security department has one of JMC’s largest and most robust guard forces, and they created a very detail-oriented security guard training program. Our guards proactively developed the security guard academy idea based on its rigid standards. We then recommended the idea to JMC leadership, who agreed that implementation across their downtrace depots and arsenals was best.”



BGAD Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) Training Officer Maj. Joshua Lambert said the program’s coursework would take three weeks to train Security Guards to be as tactically and technically proficient as needed.



“We have incorporated 150 hours of training into our 3-week academy, ensuring all agencies involved get the best training possible in a compact package,” said Lambert. “This will allow guards to return to their home installations quickly, yet well prepared for the ever-evolving mission of being a DA Security Guard,” he added.



Lambert also said each BGAD instructor was a hand-chosen cadre member for the academy based on their extensive DES experience as Security Supervisors, Security Reaction Team members, and instructors.



“Each cadre member holds at least 15 years of experience honing their craft and becoming subject-matter experts in the development and practical application of the most cutting-edge – and always evolving – security training doctrine available,” said Lambert.



The DASGA cadre are eager for this opportunity to share their knowledge with others and gain feedback from guards outside BGAD.



“We are excited about this opportunity,” said Lambert. “It is something we have long been working towards, even if we didn’t initially realize it. Being able to branch out, share our expertise, and receive feedback from a much greater pool of individuals is an ideal result,” he added. “We can continue refining our program here at BGAD while being part of something greater than ourselves, increasing the baseline capabilities throughout the JMC enterprise.”



Lambert said the first iteration of DASGA took place in April of this year, with three local candidates who will soon work as security guards on BGAD. One of the candidates, Chase Horn, currently serves in the Kentucky National Guard with the 149 Maneuver Enhancement Brigade and said he enjoyed the quality of the DASGA training. He compared the academy’s training to that he received as a Soldier regarding language, teamwork, and culture.



“This was excellent, high-quality training, given in a concise, condense manner during the weeks we’re here,” said Horn. Overall, I appreciate the repetition and proactive aspect in shooting and positional shooting. I also enjoyed the breaching training because how often do you get to blow up a door,” he said with a smile.



Another of April’s candidates, Austin Lewis, served on active duty in the US Army for four years. He compared the academy’s training to his completed training to become a Calvary Scout. He said he especially enjoyed the tactical emergency casualty care course at the JMC DASGA. Lewis said he is excited about the future and feels like the DASGA training has properly prepared him for his role as a DA Security Guard.



DASGA training includes physical fitness, rifle, and pistol marksmanship, dealing with an unarmed combative and active attacker, civil disturbance and active shooter training, traffic stops, handcuffing, and how to handle suspicious packages. Additionally, cadets learn to use tasers effectively, mechanical, ballistic, and explosive breaching, CPR, and first aid. Guards also learn the importance of teamwork.



“I’m hoping once I get to my platoon here at BGAD, I will have that sense of comradery I miss from my years in the military,” said Lewis. “I know after speaking to other people who work as security guards with other organizations, that the training I’ve received here is much better than what they received. We are prepared for anything we encounter while working on this installation.”



The first course of JMC DASGA containing Security Guards from around the country started on June 5.

