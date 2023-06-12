Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    507th Air Refueling Wing May Enlisted Promotions

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Story by Lauren Kelly 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 507th Air Refueling Wing enlisted ranks are:

    MASTER SERGEANT
    Jose Cardoza, 507th Air Refueling Wing
    James Keeler, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Matthew Scott, 730th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    TECHNICAL SERGEANT
    Mitchel De La Rosa, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Jessica Hoak, 507th Civil Engineer Squadron

    STAFF SERGEANT
    Justin Fulks, 507th Civil Engineer Squadron

    SENIOR AIRMAN
    Joseph Ogacho, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron
    Jadyn Williams, 465th Air Refueling Squadron
    Sarah Allen, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron

    AIRMAN FIRST CLASS
    Cameron Harris, 507th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Jacob Niccum, 507th Security Forces Squadron
    River Webber Lund, 507th Security Forces Squadron

