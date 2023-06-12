507th Air Refueling Wing May Enlisted Promotions

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 507th Air Refueling Wing enlisted ranks are:
MASTER SERGEANT
Jose Cardoza, 507th Air Refueling Wing
James Keeler, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Matthew Scott, 730th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
TECHNICAL SERGEANT
Mitchel De La Rosa, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Jessica Hoak, 507th Civil Engineer Squadron
STAFF SERGEANT
Justin Fulks, 507th Civil Engineer Squadron
SENIOR AIRMAN
Joseph Ogacho, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron
Jadyn Williams, 465th Air Refueling Squadron
Sarah Allen, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron
AIRMAN FIRST CLASS
Cameron Harris, 507th Civil Engineer Squadron
Jacob Niccum, 507th Security Forces Squadron
River Webber Lund, 507th Security Forces Squadron
