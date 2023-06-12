A Stellar Showcase: Seabees participate in Touch-a-Truck at Moorpark City Library.

Photo By Oscar Garcia | Payan Aframian prepares to take a photo of his kids next to EO2 Chris Gross, a Seabee...... read more read more Photo By Oscar Garcia | Payan Aframian prepares to take a photo of his kids next to EO2 Chris Gross, a Seabee volunteer with Naval Mobile Construction Group 18 (NMCB - 18) in the cargo-bed of a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement (MTVR) during the Touch-a-Truck event at the Moorpark City Library on June 10th, 2023, marking the beginning of the library’s Summer Reading Program. Naval Construction Group One’s (NCG-1) participation with the Moorpark City Library in Touch-a-Truck contributes to the 2023 outreach effort from the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet to engage with local communities and promote STEM education. see less | View Image Page

Moorpark, CA - The 2023 Summer Reading program at the Moorpark City Library kicked off with Touch-a-Truck, an opportunity for all the young and young-at-heart to touch and interact with specialized vehicles from participating government agencies. Touch a Truck took place on Saturday, June 10 and was an unparalleled success, bringing together the local community for a day of exploration and learning. Among participating guests at the event were the Seabees, whose involvement added a unique layer of excitement and educational engagement.



The Touch-a-Truck event allowed children and families to discover and interact with a variety of service vehicles, including trucks and emergency vehicles. The Department of Waste Management, the Moorpark Police Department, the Moorpark Fire Department, the Department of Public Works, and the Department of Public Transportation were among the organizations in attendance, each offering attendees an insightful, close-up look at their daily vehicles and operations.



The Seabees participation in the event was a shining testament to their dedication to education, community engagement, and the inspiration of the next generation. Community members were given the rare opportunity to learn about logistics, witness the intricacies of construction and tactical operations, and understand the teamwork involved in operating and maintaining critical infrastructure overseas. Naval Construction Group One’s (NCG-1) Commodore, Captain Michael W. Meno, expressed his satisfaction with Seabee participation with Touch-a-Truck and added: “The U.S. Navy's presence at events like 'Touch a Truck' contributes to inspire our future leaders. Today's young library goers could be tomorrow's engineers, scientists, and naval officers. Through these interactions, we're cultivating an interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM), and contributing to the development of a more informed and engaged community."



A highlight of the event was the announcement of the winners of the Summer Bookmark Contest, which underscored the community's commitment to promoting literacy, creativity, and the joy of reading. As the Moorpark local community, staff and volunteers enjoyed the flavored shaved ice, all funds from the flavored ice went towards the support of library programs such as Storytime, LEGO Robotics, Future Einsteins, and much more.



The Seabees look back on its involvement in this wonderful community event. By letting the community access current Navy technology, their work, and their passion for service, they hope they've inspired the younger generation and fostered a deep sense of appreciation for all those who work in service roles.



The 2023 Touch-a-Truck event at the Moorpark City Library, was more than a day of fun and games, it was part of the U.S. Navy’s effort to connect with our local communities and enhance STEM education nation-wide.