Dixmoor water main improvements begin as government officials break ground on construction.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) along with Rep. Robin L. Kelly (IL-02), Rep. Johnathan Jackson (IL-01), Cook County Board of Commissioners, President Toni Preckwinkle, and Dixmoor Mayor Fitzpatrick Roberts, participated in a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of a water main replacement project in Dixmoor, Ill.



The project includes the replacement of existing 8-inch water main with approximately 3,700 feet of new 12-inch main from Seeley Avenue, south under the I-57 overpass and east to 143rd Street. In addition, five existing water mains will be capped throughout the area.



“It’s great that we can get together to break ground on this project. This groundbreaking will celebrate a project that provides improvements to a portion of the Village of Dixmoor’s water main infrastructure to reduce water loss, increase water pressure to the north end of the Village, and improve the Village’s ability to effectively fight fires throughout the community”, says Lt. Col. Broderick, Army Corps of Engineers Commander.



The Chicago District Commander also thanked the Village of Dixmoor for being great partners, the Cook County Board of Commissioners for being the non-federal sponsor, and the state representatives for their support of the people in the district.



“Our partnership will continue to improve the lives of the people we serve”, Broderick says.



This project is one part of the Cook County and Lake County Environmental Infrastructure 219 project and has been allocated $2.2M of federal funding.



The project is authorized under Section 219 of the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) 1992. Section 219, as amended, allows the Army Corps of Engineers to provide planning, design and construction assistance for carrying out water elated environmental infrastructure projects in select areas. The projects under this authority are cost shared 75% Federal and 25% Non-Federal Sponsor.



“The groundbreaking today is just the beginning. There are many more successes to come. We’ve seen what happens when governments work together to solve problems and today is a testament to the hard work so many people, up here with me, have put in behind the scenes”, says Preckwinkle



The contract was awarded to Grimmer Construction Inc of Highland Park, Ind. Field construction started in May 2023 and is estimated to be completed by March 2024

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2023 Date Posted: 06.12.2023 15:01 Story ID: 446798 Location: DIXMOOR, IL, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dixmoor water main improvements begin as government officials break ground on construction., by Emily Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.