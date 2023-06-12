Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    507th ARW June Enlisted Promotions

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Story by Lauren Kelly 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. -- Promotions from the 507th Air Refueling Wing enlisted ranks are:

    MASTER SERGEANT
    Marvin Miranda, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Alexis Knowles, 507th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Jennifer Spear, 507th Force Support Squadron
    London Russell, 507th Medical Squadron
    Neil Seunath, 507th Maintenance Group

    TECHNICAL SERGEANT
    Preston Baker, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Joshua Thomas, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Dustin Gregory, 507th Force Support Squadron
    Felix Villegas, 507th Force Support Squadron
    Yesenia Anguiano Garrison, 507th Security Forces Squadron
    Adebowale Odusote, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron

    STAFF SERGEANT
    Ignatius Mazeko, 507th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Finda Sicarr, 507th Medical Squadron
    Jeovany Juarez, 507th Security Forces Squadron
    Brian Reeve, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron

    SENIOR AIRMAN
    Devane Love, 507th Security Forces Squadron
    Mauricio Teran Godinez, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron

    AIRMAN FIRST CLASS
    Geoffrey Williams, 507th Medical Squadron
    Brandon Mimbs, 507th Maintenance Squadron
    Khatab Alameri, 507th Security Forces Squadron

