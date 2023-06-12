TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. -- Promotions from the 507th Air Refueling Wing enlisted ranks are:
MASTER SERGEANT
Marvin Miranda, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Alexis Knowles, 507th Civil Engineer Squadron
Jennifer Spear, 507th Force Support Squadron
London Russell, 507th Medical Squadron
Neil Seunath, 507th Maintenance Group
TECHNICAL SERGEANT
Preston Baker, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Joshua Thomas, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Dustin Gregory, 507th Force Support Squadron
Felix Villegas, 507th Force Support Squadron
Yesenia Anguiano Garrison, 507th Security Forces Squadron
Adebowale Odusote, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron
STAFF SERGEANT
Ignatius Mazeko, 507th Civil Engineer Squadron
Finda Sicarr, 507th Medical Squadron
Jeovany Juarez, 507th Security Forces Squadron
Brian Reeve, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron
SENIOR AIRMAN
Devane Love, 507th Security Forces Squadron
Mauricio Teran Godinez, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron
AIRMAN FIRST CLASS
Geoffrey Williams, 507th Medical Squadron
Brandon Mimbs, 507th Maintenance Squadron
Khatab Alameri, 507th Security Forces Squadron
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2023 15:01
|Story ID:
|446796
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 507th ARW June Enlisted Promotions, by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT