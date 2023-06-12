Georgia Air National Guard strengthens Argentina air force

Courtesy Photo | A C-130H lands at I Brigada El Palomar Air Base, Argentina, June 6, 2023. The aircraft...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A C-130H lands at I Brigada El Palomar Air Base, Argentina, June 6, 2023. The aircraft has been leased from the U.S. Air Force and through the State Partnership Program, Airmen with the Georgia Air National Guard will train the Argentina air force on the aircraft. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

ARLINGTON, Va.— The U.S. Air Force leased a C-130H aircraft to the Argentina Air Force beginning June 6 through the Georgia Air National Guard. The support from the Air National Guard highlights the 200-year-long partnership between the United States and Argentina and helps solidify the enduring State Partnership Program between the Georgia National Guard and Argentina, which began in 2016.



“Our partnership with Argentina continues to grow as we provide modernized capabilities and train together, strengthening Argentina and contributing to our strategic goals,” said Maj. Gen. Konata Crumbly, commander of the Georgia Air National Guard. “The Air National Guard is able to take part in this mission because of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program and our experience with the C-130H.”



Under the lease agreement, air crews with the 165th AW and Argentina flew to Argentina together for the delivery. Guard Airmen with the 165th AW will stay in Argentina for ten days to train up to five additional crews at the I Brigada at El Palomar Air Base.



The C-130 Hercules primarily performs the tactical portion of the airlift missions and can operate from rough dirt strips and is the prime transport for airdropping troops and equipment into inaccessible areas.



The aircraft will become the youngest C-130 in the Argentina fleet by 21 years and could expand the life expectancy of the fleet for years to come.



“This will provide a pathway for our international partner to divest from aircraft and advance their initiatives and objectives,” said Air Force Col. Scott Humphrey, chief of international affairs, National Guard Bureau. “The National Guard, allies, and partners working together to upgrade equipment, boost readiness, and enhance mobility.”



“Through Total Force Integration through SPP, we are able to help partners improve and assist in developing common operating principles which enhance the ability of aligned military forces to operate effectively together,” he added.