Forging New Memories from the Past

PENSACOLA, Flo. — Paul was only an infant during his time in Pensacola, but stories told by his father sparked a passion for revisiting his birthplace and the hospital where he was delivered.



On April 21, Paul Neiberding, a California native, visited Naval Hospital Pensacola (NHP) and toured the vacant 8th floor, which previously served as the maternity ward and where Paul was born more than 59 years ago.



“My earliest memories began around the age of five or six. We moved from Pensacola when I was about 18 months old,” Neiberding said. “As the lights were flipped on in the darkened hallways and rooms, I felt joy this was happening. I was here!”



According to Neiberding, both his parent served in the Navy. His father, a naval physician, served at NHP during his residency.



Since 1976, NHP delivered over 27,000 babies. The last NHP baby was born on June 28, 2018, and labor and delivery services were officially closed on July 1, 2018, as part of the transition to an outpatient clinic.



“Every visit to our hospital is a testament to our unwavering commitment to deliver exceptional care and preserving the legacy of naval readiness,” said Marcus Henry, NHP public affairs officer. “As we welcomed Paul back to his birthplace, we wanted to honor his personal journey, and we did our best to ensure that his experience echoed the compassion and dedication that defines our mission.”



Neiberding toured the building, met with senior leaders, and discovered NHP’s past while thumbing through historical photo archives.



Paul added, he was grateful to Henry and everyone else for the last memories of NHP and Pensacola.



“It was just glad I had the chance to see the building,” Paul said. “I don't have the answer to what that feels like, but it's just one of those moments I like to keep with me.”



The 8th floor of the hospital is now but a shadow of its formal days as a maternity ward. The sounds of newborns and new parents are distant memories of NHP’s past, but for Paul, it was a spark to strengthen his ties with his father and his naval past.



“It inspires me to connect with my dad to hear more about what life was like there and open new doors to our relationship,” Paul said.



Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola and NHP deliver high-quality healthcare to warfighters and beneficiaries, ensuring a medically ready force through strategic integration, innovation, and well-trained personnel.



