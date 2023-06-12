BACH Fort Campbell DONSA, Juneteenth Holiday outpatient services

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – In observance of the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities, Friday, June 16 and the Juneteenth federal holiday, Monday, June 19, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, will follow a DONSA/holiday schedule.



BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.



June 16| Fort Campbell DONSA



Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes including Air Assault, Byrd, Gold, LaPointe, Young Eagle, and Screaming Eagle Medical Homes, remain open and will operate on a normal schedule June 16.



BACH specialty services open on the DONSA include women’s health, laboratory, behavioral health, orthopedics, and podiatry for patients with scheduled appointments and or acute care. Physical and occupational therapy are open until noon.



Epperly Dental Clinic will be open for dental sick call. For dental support on the DONSA, contact 270-798-3675 for assistance.



Fort Campbell Pharmacies



Town Center, Main, LaPointe, Byrd and Screaming Eagle pharmacies open normal operating hours on the DONSA.



Town Center Pharmacy will be closed Saturday, June 17 for renovations.



June 19 | Juneteenth federal holiday



All outpatient services, including patient-centered medical homes, outpatient pharmacies, dental clinics, and the appointment line, close on federal holidays and therefore, will be closed June 19 in observance of Juneteenth federal holiday.



Outpatient services reopen Tuesday, June 20.



TRICARE Nurse Advice Line



After hours and on national holidays, beneficiaries may call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-TRICARE (874-2273). Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life-threatening medical concerns, locate after hours Urgent Care, and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such as severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, should call 911 or visit the nearest emergency room.



With services from MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at https://my.mhsgenesis.health.mil/, patients can review their medical record, check lab and test results, and securely message their care team a question 24/7 through a computer, tablet, or smartphone.



Patients may book or cancel appointments through BACH's appointment line at 270-798-HOSP (4677) or 931-431-HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

