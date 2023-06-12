Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps of Engineers invites public to public meeting to discuss river sand management plan in Kellogg, Minnesota

    KELLOGG, MN, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Story by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is hosting a public meeting in Kellogg, Minnesota, June 21 to provide an update on its plan to manage river sand.

    Corps of Engineers officials will provide a detailed overview of their plan to use the Rolling Prairie Beneficial Use Site, located east of Kellogg on Wabasha County Highway 84.

    The meeting will be held at St. Agnes Church, 125 W. Belvidere Ave., Kellogg, starting with a formal presentation at 6 p.m., followed by an open house where the public will be able to discuss details of the plan.
    This Rolling Prairie plan includes details on how the nearly 1,000 acres will be managed and used over the next 100+ years, specifically activities like public access, agricultural land recovery, wetland restoration and sand prairie restoration.

    This project is the culmination of several years of planning with multiple agencies to include the US Fish and Wildlife Service, Minnesota and Wisconsin Departments of Natural Resources and local officials.

    People needing special accommodations for the meeting are asked to contact Bob Edstrom at 651-290-5026 or
    robert.k.edstrom@usace.army.mil no later than June 19.

