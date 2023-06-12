Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honorary commanders 17th MDG & 312th TRS immersion

    Honorary commanders 17th MDG &amp; 312th TRS immersion

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE, Texas – The 17th Training Wing honorary commanders visited Goodfellow on June 8.

    The visit showcased the 17th Medical Group, and the 312th Training Squadron. Members toured various facilities and learned about resources offered to veterans, service members, and their families.

    “I think it’s amazing that the honorary commanders want to learn more about how we contribute to the overall mission,” said Lt. Col. Jennifer Johnson, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron commander. “Having civil leaders that truly care about how they can contribute to the community base partnership and how we can help each other is awesome.”

    The honorary commanders were able to learn about the in-place patient decontamination, bioenvironmental, tactical combat casualty care, and dental procedures.

    The tour continued to the 312th TRS where they learned rescue procedures taught in follow-on courses. Honorary commanders were able to repel down a 50-foot building and use hydraulic rescue tools to detach car doors.

    “Starting off at the 17th MDG was so eye opening,” said 17th TRW honorary commander, Jenna Jones. “Seeing the community awareness they have and how all the various forms and functions work was really neat. Also being able to learn more about the fire academy and being able to jump in and be a part of that was icing on the cake. We are so blessed here to have Goodfellow Air Force Base.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 11:16
    Story ID: 446759
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honorary commanders 17th MDG & 312th TRS immersion, by SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

