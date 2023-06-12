Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Unveils Prophet in Washington, D.C. (12 June 2002)

    Army Unveils Prophet in Washington, D.C. (12 June 2002)

    Photo By Lori Stewart | The Prophet program began in 1998 as a replacement for the TRAILBLAZER, TEAMMATE,...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2023

    Story by Lori Stewart 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    by Lori S. Stewart, USAICoE Command Historian

    12 JUNE 2002
    On 12 June 2002, at the Army’s 227th birthday celebration on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., the MI Corps unveiled its first new ground signals intelligence (SIGINT) system in decades—the Prophet (Block I). The Prophet program began in 1998 as a replacement for the TRAILBLAZER, TEAMMATE, TRAFFICJAM, and lightweight man-transportable radio direction-finding set, all initially designed in the 1970s. The new system, mounted on a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, could intercept and locate radio signals on the move, allowing ground forces to make rapid decisions on whether to engage or avoid enemy forces.

    Lt. Gen. Robert Noonan, the deputy chief of staff for intelligence, served as keynote speaker for the event. He revealed early versions of Prophet were already in use in Afghanistan and receiving positive reviews. Edward Bair, program executive officer for intelligence, electronic warfare, and sensors, whose office developed and managed the system, declared, “The [Army] Chief of Staff's vision of the future is to see first, act first, kill first. The Prophet is truly transformational in that it supports the first part of the Army's vision. To see first, we must have persistent and pervasive intelligence-gathering capabilities.” The TRADOC systems manager, Col. Kevin Peterson, pointed out another key element of the new system: “This is the first time we’ve fielded tactical intelligence assets [in] direct support to a brigade.”

    The Prophet was built by Titan Systems Corps, which delivered the system one year after being awarded a $7.9 million contract for six Block I systems. Future blocks would provide advanced capabilities over the next several years.

    ----
    "This Week in MI History" publishes new issues each week. To report story errors, ask questions, or be added to our distribution list, please contact: TR-ICoE-Command-Historian@army.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 10:42
    Story ID: 446752
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Unveils Prophet in Washington, D.C. (12 June 2002), by Lori Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Army Unveils Prophet in Washington, D.C. (12 June 2002)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle
    Prophet
    TRAILBLAZER
    TEAMMATE
    TRAFFICJAM
    LT GEN Robert Noonan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT