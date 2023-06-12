Soldiers connect America with America’s Army at Hyundai Air and Sea Show

By Jerry Merideth

Army Soldiers greeted crowds on Miami’s South Beach for Memorial Day weekend with displays of military vehicles, interactive semis, demonstrations and displays at Salute Fest during the Hyundai Air and Sea Show.



Part of a July 4th program featuring the Hyundai Air and Sea Show, Salute Fest will stream on NBC’s Peacock channel. The air and sea show is one of the most important outreach events for Army recruiting and supports U.S. Army Recruiting Command’s Miami Battalion.



Recruiters joined Soldiers from across the Army to tell their stories and spur interest in becoming a Soldier. Army Marketing and Engagement Brigade Soldiers at the event included the Mission Support Battalion, Army Marksmanship Unit and Army Parachute Team (Golden Knights).



The Army Golden Knights performed during the day and at night with pyro and smoke – a hit with spectators at the show. The team also conducted tandem parachute jumps with Miami area celebrities.



It was time to “Be All You Can Be” for CBS Miami Anchor Keith Jones, who did a tandem with the Golden Knights. As he suited up for the event, Jones admitted to having a few butterflies in his stomach but was looking forward to boarding the plane for the tandem from 12,000 feet.



“I’m absolutely excited about this,” Jones said. “I did it once before with the Golden Knights and it was a fantastic experience. It’s an honor to be able to do it. There is always apprehension and nervous energy I guess.”



Mission Support Battalion interactive semis included Army eSports and aviation experiences where crowds could tackle computer scenarios, pilot an Apache helicopter simulation, or compete against Army Warrior Fitness Team athletes at the FIT2 trailer. Other Army vehicles on the beach included a Bradley Fighting Vehicle, M1 Abrams tank and Little Bird helicopter. The Army Marksmanship Unit fielded a weapons display, drawing visitors.



Retired NFL player Rob Gronkowski, host for the 2023 Hyundai Air and Sea Show, stopped by the Army village for a hands-on tour.



Much of the effort on the beach went to the Mobile Exhibit Company, part of the Mission Support Battalion. With display semis lined up on the beach, people rotated through attractions in the warm Miami Sun.



Mission Support Battalion exhibitor Sergeant 1st Class Doug Lowe joined a team of military exhibitors as they cleaned and shined their vehicles ahead of the crowds.



“It’s my first time in Miami,” Lowe said. “It’s a busy town with lots to do. It’s great. You get to work on the truck and then go out with everybody. We don’t get to see each other often as we’re on the road.”



Mission Support Battalion Soldiers with the Mobile Exhibit Company can spend up to 240 days a year on the road, engaging Americans at events across the country.



Lowe later engaged people on the beach telling them his Army story.

“We’re still recruiters so we’re trying to get as many leads as we can and drive awareness,” Lowe said.



There was also music by the by the Army’s “As You Were Band” that belted out tunes for dancing crowd members. Sergeant 1st Class Ryan Kaluza, drummer for As You Were, said turn-out for the event was up this year.



“This is a very important mission for me to play at the air show on Miami Beach,” Kaluza said. “This is my fifth time playing and each time I can tell it’s gotten better. I can tell all around that the assets are getting better and the turn-out is better.”



He's been playing with the band for five years. Seeing the crowd dancing was pumping him up.



“I just assume that I’m making too much noise and annoying people. If they’re enjoying it, I consider it a bonus.”



As the event wrapped up, Miami Recruiting Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Virginia Knorr said the team “crushed it” over the Memorial Day weekend, generating hundreds of leads and bringing the Army message to thousands.



“This is the largest displays of Army assets anywhere in the Army,” Knorr said. “This is my third Miami Air and Sea Show. This is the largest of the three years. Phenomenal display of assets right here on South Beach.



“We fully enjoy bringing the assets and educating people about the U.S. Army in support of USAREC and the Army Reserve,” Knorr said.

Date Posted: 06.12.2023