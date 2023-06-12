70th ISRW welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Craig S. Miller, 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing commander, relinquished command to U.S. Air Force Col. Celina Noyes, during a Change of Command Ceremony June 9, 2023, at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland.



The 70th ISRW conducts global ISR in air, space, and cyberspace. It comprises of 6,200 Total Force Airmen assigned to six groups, 22 squadrons, and two detachments spanning 28 locations worldwide.



Its mission is to lead the cryptologic mission through empowered talent, and cutting-edge technology in relentless pursuit of the hardest targets.



The wing predominantly works alongside National Security Agency professionals in support of national intelligence needs and builds partnerships across the intelligence community in support of Air Force and Joint Force requirements.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Kevin B. Kennedy, 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) commander, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, presided over the ceremony.



“Today we mark a key milestone in their history,” said Kennedy. “ The Change of Command from Col. Craig Miller to Col. Celina Noyes.”



When selecting a wing commander, Kennedy looks for leaders who have demonstrated the ability to build teams, communicate their vision, and are continually seeking connection with Airmen in their command and also continually seeking understanding and insight on the mission they are charged to lead. According to Kennedy, Noyes is that Airman.



“It's an incredible honor to be able to lead America's Cryptologic Wing,” said Noyes. “I am honored to step forward to be your wing commander and I cannot wait to get started.”



During her remarks, Noyes mentioned her appreciation of Miller’s leadership.



“Colonel Craig Miller, thank you for your leadership,” she said. “You have led with heart, continually extending the ‘we’, and you have truly transformed the wing in the process. It's really an honor to follow in your footsteps.”



Kennedy praised Miller for his commitment and efforts during his time as the wing commander.



"Leading the wing of the scale, scope, and complexity of the 70th is no small task," said Kennedy. In addition, Col Miller was a critical link to the National Security Agency, a key partner for 16th Air Force. "Thanks to his vision and hard work, the partnership has grown even stronger these past two years."

Miller expressed his appreciation of the 70th ISRW Airmen as his last command.



“Thank you for the opportunity of a lifetime to command the 70th ISR wing,” said Miller. “It has been worth the risk and I'm glad I chose to serve with you all these last 2 years. Thanks, and be well.”

