Why I serve: Sgt. 1st Class Joselyn Pagan Martinez

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. 1st Class Joselyn Pagan Martinez, is a senior human resources noncommissioned...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. 1st Class Joselyn Pagan Martinez, is a senior human resources noncommissioned officer serving in the Mobilization Operations Team, Reserve Personnel Management Directorate, U.S. Army Human Resources Command. She joined the Army Reserve in November 2008. see less | View Image Page

Sgt. 1st Class Joselyn Pagan Martinez, a senior human resources noncommissioned officer serving in the Mobilization Operations Team, Reserve Personnel Management Directorate of the U.S. Army Human Resources Command.



Although Pagan Martinez was interested in joining the Army, she was hesitant because Spanish is her first language. Despite her reluctance, she decided to speak with an Army recruiter after a friend shared what opportunities she had experienced after joining the Army Reserve.



“The recruiter explained that I could attend the English as a second language program while in the military and all the benefits it would bring to my table,” Pagan Martinez said. “I decided to join the Army Reserve in November 2008 under the Foreign Language Recruiting Initiative Program, attend ESL, complete basic combat training and advance individual training.”



The mentorship and guidance Pagan Martinez has received from Army leaders who’ve crossed her path have inspired her to continue serving.



“Since joining the military, I have always looked for opportunities to challenge myself, physically or mentally, and demonstrate the best of my abilities,” she said. “The Army has helped me to be all I can be by giving me the tools to face different challenges that I never thought I was going to be able to complete. Every single event has helped me build resiliency, shape the leader I am today, and bring my knowledge and leadership skills to my subordinates. There are no limits to accomplishing whatever goal you have your mind set on.”



After being promoted to sergeant first class in January 2022, Pagan Martinez is well on her way to achieving her goal of becoming a sergeant major. She recently took top honors in the Adjutant General noncommissioned officer of the year competition and has successfully completed training for human resources specialist, master resilience trainer and equal opportunity leader.



“These achievements have given me the tools to succeed during my service and after retirement,” Pagan Martinez said. “Joining the Army Reserve was one the best decisions I could ever make. I completed my bachelor’s degree, traveled to different parts of the U.S., and earned new experiences.”