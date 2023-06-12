The 31st LRS wins multiple awards

Photo By Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance | U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron pose for a group...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance | U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron pose for a group photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 25, 2023. The squadron won multiple awards including the Air Force’s Daedalian Maj. Gen. Warren R. Carter Logistics Effectiveness Award, which is awarded to a base-level unit with the best supply, effectiveness record and support of mission aircraft and weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance) see less | View Image Page

Airmen from the 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron received multiple awards at Aviano Air Base, Italy, for their efforts and accomplishments during October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022.



The awards received by the squadron include the Air Force Daedalian Maj. Gen. Warren R. Carter Logistics Effectiveness Award, the Department of Defense Packaging Production Achievement Award, the DoD Award for Supply Chain Operational Excellence, and the Air Force Wheeled Warrior Award.



The Daedalian Maj. Gen. Warren R. Carter Logistics Effectiveness Award is presented to a base-level unit with the best supply, effectiveness record and support of mission aircraft and weapons.



“To win at the Air Force level is a pretty big deal,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jared Newman, 31st LRS commander. “You’re literally competing against every other alike organization across the entire Air Force.”



Within the LRS, the Cargo Movement Element won the DoD Packaging Production Achievement Award. This award is given to honor teams or individuals in the DoD packaging community who significantly contributed to the packaging effort.



“I couldn’t have been prouder of the team for all the hard work they’ve done over the past year,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Steven Choy, 31st LRS deployment and distribution flight commander. “With all the different missions the Air Force has it’s really cool to see our team just knock out everything in support of NATO and the wing.”



The Material Management Flight was awarded the DoD Award for Supply Chain Operations Excellence. This award recognizes the unit that made the most exceptional progress through adoption of the best supply chain practices or innovative development.



“We worked very hard,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Sarah May, 31st LRS material management flight commander. “So, to get an award at the DoD level for improving makes me very proud to be their flight commander.”



The Ground Transportation Element was awarded the Wheeled Warrior Award. This is given to the ground transportation unit that most effectively uses best practices, utilizes innovative ideas and makes use of any kind of support in the effort of providing the most efficient and effective ideas of ground transportation.



“This award means a lot to me personally,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Daniel Brown, 31st LRS distribution section chief. “Our guys are young, a lot of them come right out of tech school. So, to be able to mentor them, guide them and see them go out and take the lead and go do what they have to do with no complaints and do it all again the next day makes me proud that they won this award.”



Over the past year, the LRS demonstrated excellence through innovation, efficiency and resiliency by streamlining customs processes, lending aid to NATO Allies and partners, saving the Air Force millions of dollars, and evaluating innovations that generated fourteen new contracts for the Air Force.



“We know the work that we do here is important and of all the places that you can go to, this is probably the place where an Airman can see their fingerprint on a mission the most,” said Newman. “When an aircraft takes off, when we move cargo all throughout Europe, when we control the geographically separated units, there’s a fingerprint of every LRS Airman on the mission here. So, to see an award match up with that, it just validates that what our Airmen do here is important, not only to the mission in Europe, but also to the entire Air Force.”