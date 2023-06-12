Syracuse-based New York National Guard unit departs for Eastern European deployment

FORT DRUM, New York -Thirty-five New York Army National Guard Soldiers officially marked the beginning of their deployment to Eastern Europe following weeks of training and fulfilling readiness requirements at Fort Drum, New York.



The Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division (LI) Main Command Post-Operational Detachment, known as a MCP-OD (pronounced mcpod) , based at the Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, New York, boarded a plane on June 10 bound for Romania and Poland. Once in country, the MCP-OD Soldiers will join their active-duty counterparts of the 10th Mtn. Div. headquarters, already in Europe, to provide expanded capabilities, enhancing the division’s mission as part of NATO’s commitment to security and stability in the region.



“I’m absolutely proud of everyone in the MCP-OD,” said Lt. Col. Alvin D. Phillips, the MCP-OD’s commander. “That includes the support staff, as well as the Soldiers who answered the call to serve and preserve what I feel is a real-world mission.”



Most of the deploying Soldiers volunteered to support the mission, including multiple Soldiers from other units across the state, as the 10th Mtn. Div. had specific requirements for which military occupational specialties they required.



The mobilization occurred on an accelerated timeline, according to Capt. Darren Hagen, the detachment’s executive officer. MCP-OD Soldiers had limited time compared to other National Guard mobilizations to prepare for and meet all the deployment requirements, including weapons qualifications, medical clearances, physical fitness tests, and more.



“The MCP-OD is trained, they’re equipped, and they’re well integrated within the 10th Mtn. Div. headquarters,” Phillips said. “This is what they’ve trained for. They understand their mission, they understand their capabilities, and they’re prepared to go.”



Prior to mobilizing, Brig. Gen. Joseph Biehler, the commanding general of the NYARNG’s 53rd Troop Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. David Piwowarski, the NYARNG senior enlisted leader, bid farewell to the MCP-OD Soldiers during an informal gathering.



Biehler spoke to the deploying Soldiers about the uniqueness of the detachment’s mission and the immense value each Soldier will add to the 10th Mtn. Div.’s mission in Eastern Europe.



“I wish you all the best,” he said. “You’re going to come back with a lot of great experience (working with a division headquarters). Take that experience, come back, feel good about yourself, be confident, and look to the horizon.”



The detachment will serve approximately six months in Europe as part of the United States’ commitment to provide a robust deterrent and defensive posture alongside allies across the continent.



MCP-OD units are the reserve augmentation components of their active-duty division headquarters, providing expansibility and increased capacity for the division command post.



Augmentation by the MCP-OD increases the capability of division headquarters to conduct simultaneous execution of missions, extended operations, and support for forward deployment of the division command post.



In 2018, the detachment last deployed to Iraq with the 10th Mtn. Div. headquarters for a 10-month deployment.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2023 Date Posted: 06.12.2023 09:05 Story ID: 446736 Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Syracuse-based New York National Guard unit departs for Eastern European deployment, by SFC Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.