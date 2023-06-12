NAVFAC MIDLANT Environmental Recognized as part of 2023 EPA Federal Facilities Excellence in Partnering Team of the Year Award

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, Va. – Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Partnering Team was recently announced as recipients of the 2023 EPA National Notable Achievement Award: Federal Facilities Excellence in Partnering Team of the Year for their exemplary partnership, and for effectively implementing innovative, timely, and sustainable remedial actions onboard the 156,000-acre military base. Teams from all 10 EPA Regions submitted packages and competed for this year’s honors.



The MCB Camp Lejeune Partnering Team included: Dave Cleland and Lindsey Mills, from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) Environmental; Jennifer Tufts, from EPA Region 4; Thomas Richard and Laura Spung, from MCB Camp Lejeune; Randy McElveen, Beth Hartzell, and Angela Moore, from North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality; Matt Louth, Kim Henderson and Monica Fulkerson, from Jacobs; and Dylan Elks and Shaun Whitworth, from Meadows CMPG, Inc.



“I’m extremely proud of this team, but also proud of their ability to assess tough environmental issues by incorporating innovative thinking and reasoning, positive communication, and efficient management practices,” said Kelly Knight, NAVFAC MIDLANT Environmental Director. “Their efforts also helped to support beneficial goals of the Department of Defense and our partnering agencies.”



Work performed was managed under the Navy’s Environmental Restoration Program (ERP), which utilizes a partnering concept to facilitate cleanup actions required under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act.



The team was widely recognized for their functionality and for the performance of their duties. During the submission period, the team’s combined efforts included: the treatment of more than 6 million gallons of groundwater, injection of more than 3,000 gallons of emulsified vegetable oil substrate as part of a bio barrier replenishment and recirculation system, and the operation of air sparge systems for more than 9,000 hours. Additionally, the team saved more than $40,000 by reusing remediation equipment from a decommissioned site, and increased efficiency through the installation of a new solar powered treatment system that reused 70 cubic yards of soil, recycled 7,530 pounds of metal, reduced remediation-derived waste and paper waste, and saved more than 52 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, among other benefits.



Their dynamic structure allowed them to establish and maintain effective working relationships with external organizational units, including the Restoration Advisory Board, a stakeholder organization that provides input on MCB Camp Lejeune’s cleanup program. The team’s partnership involved frequent engagement and collaboration with stakeholders to execute the Navy’s ERP in a timely, efficient, and cost-effective manner. It also focused on strengthening relationships, improving open communication, and meeting stakeholder objectives so sites can be remediated quickly and returned for mission usage.



“Congratulations to each of the team recipients, and the entire MIDLANT Environmental Restoration Team, on this great achievement,” said Capt. Matt Riethmiller, NAVFAC MIDLANT Commanding Officer. “This a testament to the hard work and tremendous effort done by the Navy and Marine Corps team to not only protect, but also restore the environment. It also demonstrates the impact environmental restoration has on the mission, and where we live, work and train.”



NAVFAC’s Environmental Program provides high quality, timely, cost-effective, and efficient environmental support to the Navy, Marine Corps and other clients. Environmental management is the means of conserving, protecting and restoring the environment, and natural and cultural resources, for future generations. NAVFAC offers sound environmental management and technical support necessary for Navy and Marine Corps compliance with federal, state, local and host nation regulations. We strive to continually improve our relationships with our clients, regulators and other stakeholders through focus on common operational goals, sharing of information regarding our products and services and availability of a highly skilled environmental workforce.



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, and as far west as Michigan, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



Visit NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic online at www.navfac.navy.mil/navfac_worldwide/atlantic/fecs/mid-atlantic.html. Also “like,” ‘follow” and share and visit the official NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/navfacmidatlantic.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2023 Date Posted: 06.12.2023 08:24 Story ID: 446735 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC MIDLANT Environmental Recognized as part of 2023 EPA Federal Facilities Excellence in Partnering Team of the Year Award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.