Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Nathan Gooch

Staff Sgt. Nathan Gooch, 8th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment main hub non-commissioned officer in charge, was selected as Kunsan Air Base’s Pride of the Pack for the week of 5-9 June.



Gooch was nominated for his leadership in overhauling a neglected munitions program. He liaised with Pacific Air Forces personnel to draft service life extensions for 325 ejection sequence explosives, which prevented the grounding of 21 aircraft.



When asked how it felt knowing that he was selected for Pride of the Pack, Gooch reflected on his mentors’ influence.



“Honestly, I didn’t even know that I was up for this award; I have some great leadership here,” said Gooch. “They take notice of things like how hard not only me, but the team has been working during Operation Pack Up, as we continue the mission with no fall off.”



Gooch then went on to say how the work of his team has made coming to work everyday something he looks forward to.



“When I first got here there were things that were not up to par, but luckily I have a great team with me that really knows what they are doing and has prior experience,” said Gooch. “We were able to turn things around here and get things back on track and ultimately help save lives.”



Congratulations to Gooch and thank you for your dedication and leadership to the Airmen of the Wolf Pack.

