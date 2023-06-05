USS Princeton’s Sailors visit namesake city

PRINCETON, N.J. - Twenty Sailors, assigned to Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), visited their ship’s namesake city June 6-8, 2023, to engage with the community, share the Navy’s story, and learn more about the historical connection to their vessel’s namesake.



During the visit, the crew met with the mayor, city officials and public figures, toured the campus of Princeton University with NROTC representatives, visited important landmarks, and gave presentations at the local schools.



“It’s an honor to host the crew of USS Princeton in our city, to speak to the Sailors and learn a little bit about them, where they are from, and about their service,” said Mayor Mark Freda. “The ship’s namesake commemorates the historic battle that helped in the formation of our nation, the Battle of Princeton - one of the turning points in the war for Independence. And as the battle was critical almost 250 years ago, USS Princeton and her Sailors are critical today to the defense of our nation. We are extremely happy to have them here and to share these connections together.”



During the meeting with the city officials Capt. Victor Sheldon, commanding officer of USS Princeton, presented the mayor with a ship's plaque and a flag that was flown aboard the ship.



Following the meeting, the crewmembers toured the campus of Princeton University, the fourth oldest college in the United States, and met with Princeton and Rutgers NROTC officers. One of the highlights for this tour was a visit to the university’s chapel where the combat-scarred flag of the Independence-class aircraft carrier USS Princeton (CVL 23), is on display. The carrier was the fourth ship to bear the name and served in World War II.



Sailors also had the opportunity to reconnect with the history and legacy of the namesake as they toured the Princeton Battlefield State Park and stood on the same grounds that the battle took place. Continuing to retrace historic footsteps, crewmembers also visited Washington Crossing Historic Park, the site where George Washington crossed the Delaware River and turned the tide of the Revolutionary War. Upon completion of each visit, Sailors reflected on what they’ve learned and how these history lessons remain relevant to their service today.



“This trip was a great way to rekindle the relationship with the area and history our ship is named for,” said Sheldon. “The heritage we represent every day is important to acknowledge, and the Sailors who participated in this visit not only represented the Navy in the community with pride and respect, but will also bring their experiences back to their shipmates, increasing awareness of our heritage and what we stand for.”



Sailors also enjoyed a visit to Community Middle School where they spoke to the students about the life in the Navy, gave presentations and showcased some of the work done during deployments and port visits, as well as played games and trivia.



While several of the visiting crewmembers are New Jersey natives, who enjoyed being back in their home state, for Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Richard Wilson it was an especially meaningful visit; he was coming home to the city he was born in, and was excited to show it to his shipmates.



“As soon as I arrived at Princeton it was very humbling to return to my roots and share that experience with my fellow Sailors,” shared Wilson. “Coming back home after a long time was very surreal, but I felt very welcome and thankful to be from such an awesome city!”



Ship’s Chaplain Lt. Stephen Huebscher, who coordinated the namesake visit, was thankful for the opportunities offered to the Sailors to connect with the city, and the overwhelming support of the local community.



“I'm excited to bring my Sailors here to experience and learn first-hand the amazing stories of the Battle of Princeton, and also to connect with the folks who keep these powerful stories alive.”



Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers are multi-role warships, capable of launching Tomahawk cruise missiles to strike strategic or tactical targets, or fire long-range anti-aircraft missiles for defense against aircraft or anti-ship missiles. Also capable of performing anti-submarine missions, Ticonderoga-class ships are designed to be elements of carrier battle groups or amphibious ready groups, as well as perform missions such as interdiction or escort.



USS Princeton is homeported at Naval Base San Diego, California. She is the sixth ship to carry the name.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2023 Date Posted: 06.11.2023 20:41 Story ID: 446713 Location: PRINCETON, NJ, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Princeton’s Sailors visit namesake city, by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.