Commander, Task Force 76/3 Change of Command

Photo By Staff Sgt. Andrew Ochoa | U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Derek Trinque congratulates Rear Adm. Chris Stone, commander, Task Force 76/3 and Expeditionary Strike Group 7, after their change of command on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, June 9, 2023. Task Force 76/3 is comprised of the U.S. Navy's Task Force 76 and the Marine Corps' 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, III Marine Expeditionary Force, and was created by direction of the Chief of Naval Operations and the Commandant of the Marine Corps to formalize integrated American naval power as a warfighting imperative. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Ochoa)

OKINAWA, Japan – Rear Adm. Christopher D. Stone assumed command of Task Force 76/3 from Rear Adm. Derek A. Trinque during a change of command ceremony at Camp Courtney Chapel, Okinawa, June 9.



During Trinque’s time as commander, the Sailors and Marines of TF 76/3 expanded naval integration and warfighting concepts during the campaign of learning and experimentation based on guidance from the Secretary of the Navy, Chief of Naval Operations, and Commandant of the Marine Corps. In the past year, the task force was a command element for several forward deployments in a range of amphibious operations to include embarking and operating the F-35B Lighting II aircraft on USS Tripoli (LHA 7), expeditionary mine counter measure detachments and expeditionary strike force operations. More than a dozen exercises and operations with U.S. allies and partners in the region were conducted.



"I have been blessed with extraordinary commanders in this Strike Group – commodores, captains, colonels, and skippers who commanded in the best interest of our Nation, our Navy and Marine team, and their Sailors and Marines. They have made my job incredibly rewarding and I have loved watching them succeed," said Trinque. " I am filled with awe of the amazing things you have done and for the incredible structure you have built. You have shown that we can command American ships, aircraft, Marines ashore in expeditionary bases, and forces from our Allies and Partners, and do it from basically anywhere."



Trinque’s next assignment is as director, Strategy, Policy, Programs, and Logistics, J5/4, U.S. Transportation Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.



Stone, a native of Fort Worth, Texas, is a 1994 graduate of the United States Naval Academy. Prior to assuming command od TF 76/3, Stone served as Special Assistant to the Vice Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, D.C.



“This team has and will continue to set the example on the combined might of a fully integrated Navy and Marine Corps team! I intend to empower our team at every turn to maintain and enhance warfighting excellence,” said Stone. “It is a privilege and honor to take command of this winning team and I look forward to serving alongside you at the tip of the spear.”



Stone will now command Task Force 76/3, which consists of Destroyer Squadron 7, Amphibious Squadron 11, USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), USS America (LHA 6), USS Green Bay (LPD 20), Mine Countermeasures Squadron 7, USS Chief (MCM 14), USS Pioneer (MCM 9), USS Patriot (MCM 7), USS Warrior (MCM 10), Helicopter Mine Countermeasure Squadron 15, Fleet Surgical Team 7, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, Tactical Air Control Squadron 12, and Naval Beach Unit 7.



Task Force 76/3 recently formed as a result of merging the staffs of Navy's Task Force 76, 7th Fleet, and 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade, III Marine Expeditionary Force.



