Rotational Brigade equipment arrives, downloaded at Pohang port

By Eighth Army Public Affairs Office
CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – Equipment assigned to the next Korea Rotational Force unloaded June 10, 2023 at Pohang, Republic of Korea.
The equipment, which belongs to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, includes Stryker fighting vehicles and other assigned items required to perform their mission.
The 2/4 SBCT, from Fort Carson, Colorado, will replace the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, officially in the coming weeks as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to the Republic of Korea.
“We are proud to have the Mountain Warrior Brigade here in Korea to uphold the high standards set by 2/2 SBCT," said Maj. Mayra Lopez-Nañez, Eighth Army spokesperson. "The presence of a rotational brigade here in Korea is vital to maintaining the ROK-US Alliance and readiness of our combined force.”
