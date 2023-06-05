Rotational Brigade equipment arrives, downloaded at Pohang port

Photo By Sgt. Maj. Andrew Kosterman | POHANG, Republic of Korea (June 10, 2023) - A Soldier with 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Maj. Andrew Kosterman | POHANG, Republic of Korea (June 10, 2023) - A Soldier with 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, guides equipment assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, at the Port of Pohang, Republic of Korea on June 10, 2023. The 2/4 SBCT, from Fort Carson, Colorado, will replace the 2nd SBCT from 2nd Inf. Div. in the coming weeks as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States' commitment to the ROK. Units designated as a Korea Rotational Force, or KRF, serve nine-month tours of duty. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Andrew Kosterman, Eighth Army public affairs office) see less | View Image Page

By Eighth Army Public Affairs Office



CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – Equipment assigned to the next Korea Rotational Force unloaded June 10, 2023 at Pohang, Republic of Korea.



The equipment, which belongs to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, includes Stryker fighting vehicles and other assigned items required to perform their mission.



The 2/4 SBCT, from Fort Carson, Colorado, will replace the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, officially in the coming weeks as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to the Republic of Korea.



“We are proud to have the Mountain Warrior Brigade here in Korea to uphold the high standards set by 2/2 SBCT," said Maj. Mayra Lopez-Nañez, Eighth Army spokesperson. "The presence of a rotational brigade here in Korea is vital to maintaining the ROK-US Alliance and readiness of our combined force.”



For more information, contact the Eighth Army public affairs office at 0503-355-8266 or 010-2295-2192.



