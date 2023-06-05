Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rotational Brigade equipment arrives, downloaded at Pohang port

    4th Infantry Division arrives in South Korea

    06.11.2023

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – Equipment assigned to the next Korea Rotational Force unloaded June 10, 2023 at Pohang, Republic of Korea.

    The equipment, which belongs to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, includes Stryker fighting vehicles and other assigned items required to perform their mission.

    The 2/4 SBCT, from Fort Carson, Colorado, will replace the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, officially in the coming weeks as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to the Republic of Korea.

    “We are proud to have the Mountain Warrior Brigade here in Korea to uphold the high standards set by 2/2 SBCT," said Maj. Mayra Lopez-Nañez, Eighth Army spokesperson. "The presence of a rotational brigade here in Korea is vital to maintaining the ROK-US Alliance and readiness of our combined force.”

    For more information, contact the Eighth Army public affairs office at 0503-355-8266 or 010-2295-2192.

    For imagery of the rotational unit equipment arrival, go to the following links:

    Images:

    Link 1: https://www.dvidshub.net/image/7851573/4th-infantry-division-arrives-korea

    Link 2: https://www.dvidshub.net/image/7851631/4th-infantry-division-arrives-south-korea

    Video:

    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/886450/4th-infantry-division-arrives-republic-korea

