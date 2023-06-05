188th Wing Change of Command

Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Ark. - In a symbolic passing of the torch, Col. Dillon R. Patterson assumed command of the 188th Wing, succeeding Col. Jeremiah S. Gentry, who relinquished his command in the ceremony here June 11, 2023.



The event was attended by members of the 188th Wing, distinguished guests, and community leaders. The ceremony began with the arrival of the official party, which included Gentry and Patterson. The proceedings were presided over by Arkansas Air National Guard Commander Brig. Gen. William M. Leahy emphasizing the significance of the occasion.



“Colonel Patterson has an ace in the hole, and that is 1,079 Airmen of the 188th Wing,” said Leahy.



Gentry, who served as the 188th Wing commander with distinction for two years, addressed the audience, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to lead the outstanding unit and highlighting the accomplishments his Airmen have made.



“All those accomplishments, you did,” said Gentry, referring to the change and advancements the wing saw during his tenure, “So I’ll accept it, but I really want you to know this wing is responsible for everything that made it happen.”



The official transfer of command occurred when Gentry passed the unit's flag, symbolizing authority, to Patterson. This gesture marked the formal handover of responsibilities as Patterson assumed leadership of the 188th Wing.



Following the flag transfer, Patterson addressed the unit, conveying his appreciation for the trust placed in him and emphasizing his dedication to the 188th Wing’s mission and personnel. He underlined the importance of teamwork and the wing's vital role in defending the nation's security interests.



“Change is constant, missions change, buildings change, jobs change,” Patterson said. “But one thing that stays consistent is the job description we all share, and that is warfighter. That’s not going to change.”



The change of command ceremony concluded with heartfelt admiration and support from the 188th Wing's personnel for Gentry and provided them an opportunity to bid farewell him while expressing their respect for their new leader Patterson.



Headquartered at Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith, Arkansas, the 188th Wing is a distinguished unit of the Arkansas Air National Guard. Comprised of more than 1,000 Airmen. The missions of the 188th include: the MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft operations, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance, as well as Expeditionary Medical Support and the Mission Support Group which covers a wide variety of career fields such as firefighters, engineers, and communications. These skilled individuals embody the values of the National Guard, upholding their roles and obligations with unwavering pride and loyalty.

