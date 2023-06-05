New mission support group commander appointed

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – During a change of command ceremony here June 10, Col. Joel Sattazahn took command of the 193rd Special Operations Mission Support Group. Sattazahn is preceded by Col. Scott Harron, who now serves as the Pennsylvania National Guard command Inspector General at Joint Force Headquarters in Annville, Pa.



Sattazahn initially enlisted with the 201st RED HORSE Squadron in 1991. He was commissioned in 2002 and has served in various positions within the wing and throughout the Air National Guard.



“For my initial message to the group,” said Sattazahn. “I am convinced that the critical work required to support the wing and the mission you do every day will continue at a high, sustained level of excellence ... The bottom line? Just do what you do.”



Harron also addressed the audience during his speech. “To everybody, not just the mission support group, all the other groups and all the other people who are doing great things every day, I am proud of you. And more importantly in closing, I am proud to serve with you,” he said.

