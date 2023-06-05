167th CSSB Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Spc. Alex Elliot | U.S. Army Soldiers from the 167th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) salute...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Alex Elliot | U.S. Army Soldiers from the 167th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) salute the American flag for the National Anthem during a change of command ceremony on June 11, 2023, at the Londonderry Armed Forces Reserve Center in Londonderry, New Hampshire. Lt. Col. Joseph Wanat, outgoing commander of the 167th CSSB, transferred command to Lt. Col. Joel Everett, incoming commander of the unit. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Alex J. Elliot) see less | View Image Page

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (June 11, 2023) – The 167th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) conducted a change of command ceremony at the Londonderry Armed Forces Reserve Center in Londonderry, New Hampshire, on June 11, 2023.



The unit welcomes Lt. Col. Joel Everett as the new commander, bidding farewell to Lt. Col. Joseph Wanat, the outgoing commander. A common Army tradition, the passing of the colors, signifies the change of command to ensure the battalion is never without leadership and a continuation of trust between the outgoing and incoming commanders.



During remarks to the battalion, Everett emphasized his command philosophy.



“I value your input, ideas, and concerns,” Everett said, addressing the battalion. “Our success as a battalion hinges on effective communication, trust, and mutual respect. I am committed to your well-being personally and professionally, and I will do my utmost to ensure that you have the support that you need to succeed.”



Wanat was the commander for two years and said the best things about the unit are the Soldiers and how they are mission focused, take care of each other, and come together to solve problems.



“It was a great unit and I’m proud of all our soldiers,” Wanat said. “I really felt like it’s been a monumental two years.”



Special guest Col. Sean Sherwood, commander of the 655th Regional Support Group, was also in attendance.



“I know that the Army gave him the right tools to be successful in command,” Sherwood said, addressing Everett. “We’re looking for great things from you also.”



Everett came from the Defense Logistics Agency – Distribution and has over 22 years of experience in the Army. He said he is excited for what’s coming up and very fortunate to take over a squared away unit.



“Readiness and safety are the two things we are shooting for,” Everett said. “If the Army needs us to go, we are going to be ready to go.”