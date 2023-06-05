Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACCRA, GHANA

    06.08.2023

    Story by Master Sgt. Dave Thompson 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Partners U.S. and Ghana launch medical exercise in Accra for African Lion 23

    ACCRA, Ghana - A team of U.S. Army and Air Force medical professionals from the U.S. Army Medical Command and the North Dakota National Guard began a medical readiness exercise - MEDREX Ghana 2023 - with the Ghana Armed Forces that will run from 5 to 23 June 2023. 
    The 20-person U.S. medical team is working alongside Ghanaian doctors, nurses and medical repair technicians to treat patients in a variety of specialties at the 37th Military Hospital in Accra over the three-week exercise. The North Dakota National Guard has enjoyed a successful State Partnership Program with Ghana since 2004.
    MEDREX is a program designed and overseen by the U.S. Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) that allows medical personnel from the U.S. military and partner nations to exchange medical procedures and strengthen treatment capabilities. The exercise exposes participants to unique medical delivery methods, and ultimately improves their capacity to assess and deliver care. This is the fourth of eight MEDREXs scheduled throughout the African continent in fiscal year 2023 by SETAF-AF.
    “We have a shared interest in promoting a secure, stable and prosperous Africa,” said Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund, commanding general of SETAF-AF. “The MEDREX program is an important component of that where our efforts - working with our African partners - address complex medical challenges. The importance of this work is significant.”
    MEDREX Ghana 2023 is part of Exercise African Lion 23, U.S. Africa Command's largest annual combined, joint exercise taking place in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia from May 13 to June 18, 2023. Approximately 8,000 personnel from 18 nations are participating in African Lion 23.
    The teams are collaborating and exchanging best medical practices while working shoulder to shoulder to provide care to patients in the community. They provide a wide range of medical services ranging from general surgery, anesthesiology and operating room procedures, to OB/GYN, dental, emergency room care and bio engineering equipment repair.
    In addition to Ghana, the North Dakota National Guard also has state partnerships with Togo and Benin. The program’s objectives center on building relationships that enhance global security, understanding and cooperation. It fosters long-term relationships across all levels of society and encourages the development of economic, political and military ties between the states and partner nations.

