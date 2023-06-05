8th TSC employs DACMS to expedite vehicle processing for Operation Pathways

Photo By Maj. Jonathon Daniell | Rows of vehicles are staged and ready to be uploaded to a vessel to support an...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Jonathon Daniell | Rows of vehicles are staged and ready to be uploaded to a vessel to support an upcoming Operation Pathways exercise after completing the vehicle processing step on Shafter Flats, Hawaii, April 28, 2023. The 8th Theater Sustainment Command employed the deployable automated cargo measurement system to expedite the height and weight requirement for each vehicle. see less | View Image Page

SHAFTER FLATS, Hawaii – The 8th Theater Sustainment Command mobility section employed the deployable automated cargo measurement system to prepare U.S. Army Pacific vehicles and trailers for vessel upload on Shafter Flats, Hawaii, April 12 - June 5, 2023.



The digital measurement system is not new to the Army inventory, but this is the first-time 8th TSC is using the platform as a means to expedite the vehicle processing step for Operation Pathways.



“DACMs allowed me to train the transporters on a faster system to conduct tips and scales with a push through of around 80-90 vehicles a day,” said Warrant Officer 1 Ashley Fortson, mobility officer, 8th TSC. “I’d say with a few tweaks this could be the new way for us moving forward.”



DACMS consists of three main features. It uses lasers to identify the dimensions of the vehicle and trailers, heavy duty floor-pads to collect the weight and the computer system to receive and record all data.



In the past, it could take upwards of 15-20 minutes per vehicle to get the necessary measurements, with DACMS, that same task can be completed in approximately 15–20 seconds.



“The best part of the system is that the lasers can scan over five axles and that it talks to our TCAIMs Database,” said Fortson. “Basically, it measures vehicles and trailers at the same time, which makes the process extremely fast for the end user.”



The system is designed to fit onto a 463L master pallet, the standard pallet used for transporting military cargo by air, making DACMS an ideal resource for the Indo-Pacific theater.



“As the Army’s primary sustainment force across the Indo-Pacific, we’re constantly seeking ways to be more efficient,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Carl Huguley, future operations mobility section, 8th TSC. “Employing DACMS is just another way we’re supporting the force.”



The 8th TSC provides sustainment support to the joint force across the Indo-Pacific area of operation and will participate in multiple Operation Pathways exercises over the next few months, highlighted by Talisman Sabre 23 in Australia.