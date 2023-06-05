DPW releases USAG-HI Water Quality Reports

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI -- The Annual Drinking Water Quality Reports for U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii (USAG-HI) water systems are now available for review. These reports now include additional information related to Aliamanu Military Reservation and contaminants in the distribution system during the 2021 HDOH Health Advisory. The reports are on the USAG-HI Safe Drinking Water Act Program website (see links below to reports).



The USAG-HI Directorate of Public Works (DPW) operates four water systems - Aliamanu, Fort Shafter, Schofield and Tripler. The Aliamanu report includes both the Aliamanu and Red Hill Housing areas. The Schofield report includes Schofield Barracks, Wheeler Army Airfield and Helemano Military Reservation.



Since 1999, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has required public water suppliers to provide annual water quality reports to their water users. These reports are designed to educate the public on the origin of drinking water and provide water quality information for the previous year.



In Hawaii, the primary drinking water supply comes from underground aquifers fed by rainfall. Naturally occurring minerals, radioactive material, and other substances resulting from animal or human activity may be dissolved by the rainfall and percolate into the aquifers. The EPA sets limits on the amount of such contaminants present in drinking water, and DPW monitors the drinking water to help ensure that no contaminant level is exceeded.



DPW works hard to provide Army soldiers, families and employees with the highest water quality possible. DPW encourages residents and workers to look at the report for the installation where they live and/or work. If you have any questions about the reports or would like to request a hard copy, please contact the DPW Environmental Division at (808) 656-3107 or (808) 656-3104.



Consumer Confidence Reports



Aliamanu \\ https://home.army.mil/hawaii/index.php/water-quality-report-amr

Fort Shafter \\ https://home.army.mil/hawaii/index.php/water-quality-report-shafter

Schofield Barracks \\ https://home.army.mil/hawaii/index.php/water-quality-report-schofield

Tripler Army Medical Center \\ https://home.army.mil/hawaii/index.php/water-quality-report-tamc

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2023 Date Posted: 06.09.2023 16:33 Story ID: 446653 Location: HI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DPW releases USAG-HI Water Quality Reports, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.