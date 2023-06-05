Ivy Division hosts Battle of Kamdesh PT event

Photo By Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor | Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division run through a series of obstacles...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor | Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division run through a series of obstacles during a Battle of Kamdesh remembrance event at Fort Carson, Colorado, June 20, 2023. On Oct. 3, 2009, near the town of Kamdesh in Eastern Afghanistan, more than 300 Taliban assaulted Combat Outpost (COP) Keating. The deadly attack caused Soldiers of the 3rd Squadron, 61st Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team of the Ivy Division, eight deaths and 22 injured. The Ivy Soldiers were later awarded and decorated for their heroic valor. Honoring our heritage, Ivy Soldiers continue to grow adaptive and confident leaders of highly trained and cohesive teams of skilled and expert Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. – Darkness enshrouded the division-sized formation waiting in the prairies of Fort Carson. Vehicle headlights illuminated and silhouetted the Soldiers of the Mountain Post at 4 a.m. as the sun rose over the massive formation, signifying the start of the 4th Infantry Division’s fourth physical training event.



The Ivy Division commemorates major battles it has fought in, including Hurtgen Forest, Utah Beach and Dak To, through competitive, team-building PT events.



The inspiration for this particular event was the Battle of Kamdesh, fought on Oct. 3, 2009 in Kamdesh, Afghanistan. The intense battle began when roughly 400 Taliban soldiers attacked U.S. Army Combat Outpost Keating, defended only by about 50 Soldiers of 3rd Squadron, 61st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div. The COP was nearly destroyed, resulting in eight Soldiers killed and 27 wounded; however, 4th Inf. Div. Soldiers killed an estimated 150 Taliban during the attack. Following the battle, Staff Sgt. Clinton Romesha and Staff Sgt. Ty Carter were awarded the Medal of Honor for their heroic actions.

As tribute to these brave Soldiers, Maj. Gen. David Hodne, commanding general of the 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson, gave a rousing speech to motivate the crowd.



“The Ivy Division is a special division,” Hodne said. “No other division converges faster, closes with the enemy faster or consolidates gains faster than the Ivy Division.”



As Hodne’s voice screamed “Go” over the loudspeakers, nearly 8,000 Soldiers sprinted past the starting line, emulating a horde of warriors charging the battlefield. Maneuvering through cacti, rolling hills and prairie dogs, they made their way towards the first obstacles – two hollow 8-foot anti-tank ditches.



“Everyone, regardless of rank – colonels all the way down to privates – are doing the exact same thing and pulling the exact same weight,” said Division Command Sgt. Maj. Alexander Kupratty, senior enlisted advisor of 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson. “That’s what we would expect them to do in combat. Tough realistic training is what builds cohesive teams.”



The third obstacle was a container wall where Soldiers worked together to help their teammates atop each large metal box.



Next was a crawl through concertina wire. Soldiers clambered through the dirt on their hands and knees under the barbed wire towards their next obstacles, a giant hill followed by one final ditch.



“My favorite obstacle so far had to be the third anti-tank ditch,” said Cpt. Ryan Griffis, one of the planning coordinators for the event. “It was approximately 8 feet in depth, so seeing the Soldiers being able to help each other… and help other units be able to get the Soldiers and equipment out of there was just a phenomenal experience.”



The event ended as every battalion crossed the finish line. Muddy and exhausted, but filled with newfound esprit de corps and adrenaline, Soldiers surrounded Hodne as he held the coveted Commander’s Belt – a trophy made almost entirely of bullet casings and parachute cord. A colorful sea of guidons waved in the sky as Soldiers eagerly waited to hear who won the event. The previous three division PT events were won by the same battalion, 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 2nd SBCT, and every unit commander held their breath and listened to see if history would repeat itself or if a new champion would emerge.



In a surprising turn of events, Hodne yelled out the name of two different battalions who finished in a tie – 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, and 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st SBCT.



A thrilling three-legged race between the two Raider Brigade command teams was the deciding factor between the winning battalions to determine who the official champions were. The race was intense as Soldiers lined the lane, cheering on the command teams. In the end, Lt. Col. Jeffrey Kain and Command Sgt. Maj. Eragbai Evborokhai crossed the finish line first, solidifying their title as the winners of the PT event.



Kain raised the Commander’s Belt high for the entire division to see as Soldiers roared in applause and congratulated the winning battalion.

Once the cheers died down, Hodne shared some words of motivation during his final PT event as the leader of the Ivy Division.



“Remember: ‘I am an Ivy Soldier,’” Hodne said. “‘I believe in myself. I believe in my teammates. I believe in my leaders. I am ready. You are an Ivy Soldier. Who you are, what you do, and why you do it is important. You are ready. Together, we ensure victory.’”



